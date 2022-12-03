Start time to stream. Full card

What can you do to watch Romance? ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzales vs Juan Francisco Estrada 3. What time will the worldwide livestream start?

It’s a tale of trilogies at opposite ends of weight divisions for boxing fans this weekend; Fury vs Chisora 3 in London and Chocolatito vs Estrada 3 in Glendale.

Chocolatito and Estrada have given us two iconic fights before; with both men having one win apiece as we head into this weekend’s trilogy.

Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzales vs Juan Francisco Estrada trilogy fight. What time does the livestream start?

How to Watch Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzales vs Juan Francisco Estrada 3

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzales vs Juan Francisco Estrada 3, will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3.

Only the DAZN streaming service will show the boxing match.

DAZN needs an active Subscription in order to access live events, which sots £7.99 in the UK, and $19.99 a month (or $149.99 a year) in the US.

DAZN is accessible on many web browsers, mobile devices and smart TVs. It can also be used to play games, as well Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Chocolatito vs Estrada 3 main card start time confirmed

According to DAZNRoman headlined the major card, titled. ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzales vs Juan Francisco Estrada 3 will begin at the following times.

Pacific Time – 5 PM

Eastern Time – 8 PM

British Time – 1 AM

European Time – 2 AM

India Time – 6:30 AM

Philippine Time – 9 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 11:30 AM

Expect the main event participants to do their ringwalks in these time slots:

Pacific Time – 7 PM

Eastern Time – 10 PM

British Time – 3 AM

European Time – 4 AM

India Time – 8:30 AM

Philippine Time – 11 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 PM

“We know it’s going to be a great fight, a war for the fans. But we have faith in God that we’re going to come out victorious. We’ve worked well in our training camp, and you’ll see this on Saturday. My physical condition has been very good, and I know it will be a beautiful fight for the fans. We’ve shown that the lighter weights have qualities that fans like to see.” – Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzales, via Yahoo Sports.

Unveil the complete boxing card

Per DAZN, the full boxing card headlined by Chocolatito and Estrada’s trilogy fight includes the following bouts:

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez (Super Flyweight)

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona (Flyweight)

Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales (Flyweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs. Mackol Lopez Villagrana, Super Featherweight

Beatriz Ferreira against Carisse Brown (Super Featherweight).

Juan Sequeira vs. Anthony Herrera, Super Flyweight

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez is for the vacant WBC Super Flyweight title; Julio Cesar Martinez vs Samuel Carmona is for Martinez’s WBC Flyweight title; Diego Pacheco vs Ricardo Adrian Luna is for Pacheco’s WBC USNBC Super Middleweight title

