Stars Support Britney Spears After Judge Removes Dad as Conservator

Britney Spears will finally be free of her father Jamie Spears’ reign as her conservator. A judge’s ruling on Wednesday granted the pop star’s request that her father be suspended “effective today” from overseeing her $60 million estate, an arrangement which began in 2008. The hearing was attended by thousands of people in Los Angeles.
“Thank God,” Cher wrote in an emoji-filled post. “I’ve talked and prayed about this for years. I’m more than thrilled for her. Bless our superstar.”
Dionne Warwick also shared her support: “This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life!”
La Toya Jackson sent “A huge congratulations” to the singer, along with #FreeBritney and #freedom hashtags.
Garbage summed up their thoughts succinctly: “Go Britney,” the band tweeted.
