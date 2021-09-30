Stars Support Britney Spears After Judge Removes Dad as Conservator

Stars Support Britney Spears After Judge Removes Dad as Conservator
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Britney Spears will finally be free of her father Jamie Spears’ reign as her conservator. A judge’s ruling on Wednesday granted the pop star’s request that her father be suspended “effective today” from overseeing her $60 million estate, an arrangement which began in 2008. The hearing was attended by thousands of people in Los Angeles.

“Thank God,” Cher wrote in an emoji-filled post. “I’ve talked and prayed about this for years. I’m more than thrilled for her. Bless our superstar.”

Dionne Warwick also shared her support: “This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life!”

La Toya Jackson sent “A huge congratulations” to the singer, along with #FreeBritney and #freedom hashtags.

Garbage summed up their thoughts succinctly: “Go Britney,” the band tweeted.

 

 

Latest News

Previous articleWhy Daniel Craig Initially Didn’t Approve Of Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die Song
Next articleMum stunned as 19-year-old son admits he hadn’t changed his bedsheets at uni in THREE MONTHS because he didn’t know how

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact