Stars Step Out in Style at the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Event

Dress to impress!

On Saturday, Oct. 2, A-listers stepped out in their most stylish attire for the triumphant return of the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. After the annual event went on hiatus last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stars made sure to go above and beyond in the fashion department.

Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lana Candor and several others showed up and showed out at the fanciful affair, which was held at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

The Bring It On alum stunned in a bright and bold emerald green dress from Elie Saab that featured thigh-high slits, large pocket details and dramatic sleeves. She styled her vibrant design with black strappy sandals and a white Valentino bag.

Like Gabrielle, Jodie made a colorful splash at the event by wearing a vivid floral dress that she paired with a fiery red kimono. The actress accessorized with ruby pumps, a matching handbag, bedazzled sunglasses and a straw hat.