Stars Shine Bright Like a Diamond at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show
By Brandon Pitt
In
Celebs have love on the brain—for Rihanna‘s new Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection.

RiRi presented her latest line at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, and she had a ton of A-listers take part in her show. Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Vanessa Hudgens, Joan Smalls, Behati Prinsloo, BIA, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Troye Sivan, and Sabrina Carpenter were just a few of the big names on the list.

When it comes to what she looks for in a model, Rihanna has said she looks for “people that are confident and people that want to represent their space in this world.”

“That’s what this show is all about: representation,” the 33-year-old singer, dressed in a custom neon Bottega Veneta look, told E! News. “I want every viewer watching this show to be like, ‘Wow! That’s me.'” 

News. “It’s a shame that it took this long, but I think the entire world—not just Savage—but the entire world has a shift right now on the ideals of beauty, and fashion and what’s sexy,” Rihanna continued. “I feel honored to be represented in that space as well, or even helping women feel represented in that space. That makes me feel like my job is worth the sleepless nights.” 

