Stars of Sitcoms who couldn’t stand each other

“Seinfeld” fans may remember that Heidi Swedberg’s time on the show as Susan (George’s fiancée) came to an end when she was killed off of the show. Swedberg’s run ended with her death. “Seinfeld”Jason Alexander found her difficult and cut the film short. Alexander was not having a problem with the star’s personality.

He admitted that he “couldn’t figure out how to play off of”Swedberg interview for “The Conversation”Howard Stern Show.” “Her instincts for doing a scene, where the comedy was, and mine were always misfiring,”Alexander shared his thoughts during the interview. “And she would do something, and I would go, ‘Okay, I see what she’s going to do — I’m going to adjust to her.’ And then I’d adjust, and then it would change.”He also said that her character was not easy to work with by other actors, and she was therefore eventually removed from the show.

Alexander later offered an apology for his remarks. Twitter. He provided additional context, as he seems to have realized that he had come off as a bit harsh during his interview with Howard Stern. “[Swedberg] is a kind, lovely person who undoubtedly worked really hard to create Susan and that character was clearly what Larry and Jerry wanted her to be for George. I just felt I was on uncertain ground in how to play off that character and I was always concerned that it wasn’t working,”Alexander expressed his deep regret in his lengthy apology.