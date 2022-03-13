Stars from Harry Potter Who Have Played Marvel or DC Characters

“Peacemaker”Freddie Stroma, the breakout star, previously played a brazen wizard named Cormac McLaggen. “Harry Potter” movies.





Freddie Stroma as Cormac McLaggen in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" and as Adrian Chase/Vigilante in "Peacemaker."



Stroma was a member of the “HP” franchise in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,”Publication in 2009.

Cormac was an original Gryffindor House member, and served as Keeper on the Quidditch Team.

He was also a part of Professor Horace Slughorn’s Slug Club and had a crush On Hermione Grandger.

After “HP,”Stroma was offered roles in “Pitch Perfect,” “Game of Thrones,” “Bridgerton.”His DC Comics debut was as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, James Gunn’s.



Series “Peacemaker,”A spin-off from “The Suicide Squad”It’s all about John Cena’s personality.

He is known for his role in the awkward sociopath. “Peacemaker,”Stroma, a British citizen, adopted an American accent. The accent he adopted was maintained throughout the entire production, as well as off-camera conversations with the cast. Cena didn’t know.He was British at the time that filming began.