Starfield has been mostly tested on the Xbox Series S – and the director says it works great

Microsoft will launch STARFIELD in September.

From the team that developed Skyrim, it’s expected to be one of gaming’s biggest ever open worlds.

Xbox has released a Series S to coincide with Starfield.

Bethesda revealed that there would be over 1000 planets and Moons for players to discover during the Xbox Games Showcase.

However, despite the game’s massive size and high quality graphics it apparently runs very smoothly on the less powerful Xbox Series S.

This is according to Bethesda’s director Todd Howard who is in charge of everything Starfield.

He has reportedly spent the majority of his playing time on the Series S rather than the Series X.

That’s because his kids won’t let him play on the family’s Xbox Series X and 4K TV, and instead Howard had to play the entirety of the game on his Series S upstairs.

Xbox is known for offering its users a wide range of options. This includes the Xbox Series S, a less expensive but still powerful version that can be used to play any Xbox game.

Xbox even announced that it will release a Series S this year with double the amount of memory just in time to launch Starfield.

Howard says: “We’ve been through so many hardware generations and usually people look at a new piece of hardware and think that just gives you graphics.

“And obviously it gives you better graphics each generation.

“But this time, it gives us flexibility to do a game like Starfield where it’s not just about graphics.

“It’s about simulating planets and spaceships where anything can happen.”

Starfield is a film that the studio took a number of risks, especially on a technological level.

