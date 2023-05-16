Starbucks Summer Game returns in 2023!

Starbucks fans can finally enjoy Summer Game 2020 earlier than they expected.

Starbucks celebrates the change of season in a variety of ways throughout the year. Most often, these celebrations revolve around the launch of seasonal drinks and special cups. But one of the highlights of any Starbucks lover’s summer is the annual game.

Here’s how to play this year’s edition and a look at what prizes are up for grabs in 2023.

Starbucks Summer Game – 2023 :

This year’s Starbucks Summer Game falls slightly earlier than in previous years. It will start on Monday, 15 May 2023. The event runs through to June 18, 2023.

The theme of this year’s game is ‘Adventure Awaits’. The Starbucks Summer Game can be played only on their website, where you’ll receive an instant prize.

You will need to have a gameplay in order to participate. There are two ways of earning gameplays: purchasing any Starbucks items qualified to get you gameplay with a payment method linked to your Starbucks Rewards account; you can get gameplay without making any purchase by heading to the website and selecting the option that reads ‘to enter without making a purchase, click here’. Register to receive two free games per day.

The game is currently only accessible to those residents in the United States aged 18 or older who have signed up for the Starbucks Reward program. It is easy to do. Create an Account for free if you’re not yet a member.

Starbucks Summer Game 2019: There are prizes on offer

More prizes are available for gamers this month than ever. In the past two years, players had the chance to earn more than 2.2 millions prizes. This year there are Ten Million Prizes Grab your chance to win!

You could also win a Starbucks Adventure of a Lifetime or a Starbucks Gift Card of $250 by entering the sweepstakes. There is also the opportunity to ‘Instant Win’ Bonus Stars, as well as exclusive merch and Starbucks Gift Cards.

The Starbucks Adventure of a Lifetime centers on a trip for two to a city of winner’s choice (round trip, coach-class air transportation from a major airport near winner’s home, five nights’ accommodation, ground transportation to and from airport and destination, as well as $2,000 spending money).

Cranium 25 and other confirmed prizesThe th Anniversary Edition board game, tote bags, and temporary tattoos.

This year, there are also extra activities to win sweepstakes entry or boosters for color-popping games.

Starbucks Summer Game: How to Win

You can win big by playing several challenges that do not require a purchase. These challenges are made available for all players to play during the Promotion Period.

Here are some ways you can get additional boosters:

You can now Level UpGet to Chapter 3 in the Skills Game and you will receive the following boosters: one booster for clearing an area, one booster to clear an object, one booster to clear a column, one booster to clear a row, and one booster to skip a level. You can complete this challenge only once.

The Starbucks Daily is available to listen.: Click “Listen Now” to receive one area clear booster, one object clear booster, one column clear booster, one row clear booster, and one skip the level booster. You can only complete this once.