Starbucks New Drink Gets Awful Review

Starbucks’ latest drink has been a surprise to its customers. The coffee giant is rolling out its Oleato line coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil, but the slick brews are causing café lovers to recoil in disgust, The New York Post reported. The newest online menu selections have been criticized by many caffeine addicts, who called it the “worst thing they’ve ever eaten.” A Caffé Latte, Iced Cortado, Golden Foam Cold Brew, Oleato Deconstructed, and Golden Foam Espresso Martini are some Oleato offerings. Last week’s video was posted. @bananashrooms Her order was an iced latté with olive oil in the middle. The viral video was shared by many. User dissatisfied These people voiced their opinions.

Its new additions to olive oil include: Starbucks announces February The company would initially launch in Milan, before moving to selected U.S. stores. According to a Starbucks spokesperson, Oleato was introduced in the U.S.A on March 23rd. The New York Post. A spokesperson stated that the line would be available at select Starbucks Reserve Coffee Shops, New York City, Seattle, Chicago, and Chicago. Select Oleato drinks can be purchased at Starbucks Los Angeles and Seattle locations. Starbucks released the following statement: “The inspiration came first when our founder Howard Schultz visited Sicily during the summer 2022,” The Post. Starbucks Experience has been inspired by Italy’s connection with coffee, food and love since its inception.

Partanna extra-virgin olive oil drizzled on Starbucks brew was the result of Schultz’s Sicilian vacation. This revealed a longstanding Italian tradition of daily olive oil consumption. Now, people will say, “Olive oil is in coffee?” Schultz said that coffee is the best proof of the pudding. In a February Statement. “Over 40 years I don’t recall a time when I was more enthusiastic, more passionate about Starbucks. This demonstrates the pride and quality of Starbucks’ heritage, passion, and craft. The Post Some people were upset at Starbucks’ decision not to offer almond milk cold-foam, raspberry syrup and cool lime refresher, while offering olive oil instead. The unusual mixture has been supported by many others. It is said that the oil will separate when it is added to iced beverages; when it is used in hot drinks, it should be steamed with milk. Oleato’s line It has been highly praised by a health influencer on TikTok named Cambri Guest in a clip she posted on the app. Even though she swirled her cup in olive oil, it was still bittersweet. She also highlighted the benefits of olive oil, such as reducing inflammation and improving your heart health.