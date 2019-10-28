Starbucks 2019 Offer – Get Any Short or Tall Drink For Just Rs.150 Including Tax | Offer Dated For 9th November 2019

Starbucks has made its way back in the country with its offer of the year 2019. With a similar offer last year, it gained a huge success in the year 2018 when it priced its drinks at Rs. 100 irrespective of the size (Tall or Short) inclusive of Tax. The same offer is back this year where the drinks are priced at Rs.150 per drink irrespective of the size (Tall or Short).

In the year 2018, Starbucks had a total 100 stores in India and hence the drinks were priced at Rs. 100. Now this year, Starbucks has total 150 stores in India. With a little increase in the number of stores, there has been a little increase in the price too and hence the drinks are priced at Rs. 150 this year.

Bringing to you #Starbucks150! Get any short or tall beverage for INR 150 only (inclusive of taxes) on Saturday, 9th November.

Avail all the deliciousness at your nearest Starbucks store! 💚

*T&C apply pic.twitter.com/ni2m3nu0JE — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) October 27, 2019

This deal is considered to be great as without it, some tall drinks like “Roasted Nut and Chocolate Frappuccino” and “Blueberry Java Chip Frappuccino” could not be afforded by everyone as the price was Rs. 320 for a tall size. Now the same drinks can be bought at Rs. 150 which is almost half the price. So it would be somewhat cheaper and the people who could not take a sip earlier due to its high price will now get an opportunity to try that.

The offer is valid only on Saturday, 9th of November 2019. This offer is valid throughout the day and available throughout the country. Also, there are no limits on the number of drinks that one can buy on the 9th of November, 2019.

So, if you are one of those people who have never tried Starbucks, then the 9th of November 2019 would be the perfect day for you to try their delicious drinks at a quite cheaper price.