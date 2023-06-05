Star Wars was a prominent reference in the original script of The Boogeyman

Sawyer uses multiple nightlights to protect her during some of the more tense sequences involving “Boogeyman”. When she’s forced out of her comfort zone and into the darkness, Sawyer needs to be able to protect herself. The rolling ball in “The Boogeyman”, which keeps the audience in the dark, heightens the tension. It wasn’t an original concept.

Savage said, “I had completely forgotten we’d cast young Leia.” Disney was not happy with the idea that young Leia would have a fritzing lightsaber.[ing] out. It looked like a piece of s**t. So they said, no, we can’t do that and we had to come up with something else very quickly.”

The lightsaber might have created a clever connection in the eyes of some — but for Disney, there wasn’t much to be gained. According to the proverb, “necessity is the mother” of invention. This necessity for a fast alternative led to the use of moonlight in “Boogeyman,” which has its own unsettling effects. If there’s a sequel, perhaps the lightsaber could make a comeback.