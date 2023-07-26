Star Wars: Rogue One Just Got Beaten By The Acolyte In A Major Way

Disney may have not made the best decision in spending so much money on “The Acolyte”, especially given their recent failures at the box office. The cast of the new “Star Wars series” believes that not only is the show worth watching, but it also has the ability to usher in a whole new era for this franchise.

There’s no doubt that “Star Wars”, the saga, has been putting more effort into bringing diverse voices forward. The Acolyte, which has one of the most diverse casts in “Star Wars”, is no different. The cast of the show is excited to see how productions, such as “Ahsoka” or this female-centric project will turn out.

Interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith, who plays an undisclosed role in “Acolyte,” expressed her excitement for what’s to come. She said, “I think we’re part of an inclusive wave of beautifully represented Star Wars shows.” She said: “I felt that importance, particularly in the things that I saw where people were really excited about the show and what it might mean to different fans.

The Acolyte’s success will only be known when the movie is released in 2024. But it appears to be heading in an open and promising direction.