‘Star Wars’ Creator George Lucas Had A Specific Baby Yoda Concern

‘Star Wars’ Creator George Lucas Had A Specific Baby Yoda Concern
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The new Star Wars book, The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2, reveals that Star Wars creator George Lucas had a very specific worry about Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

Dave Filoni, an executive producer on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, has also written and directed several episodes. He revaled that Lucas, who once was pictured on the set of The Mandalorian cradling Baby Yoda, had talked about the character’s development.

“I had a talk with George at one point about the Child, and his main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training,” Filoni revealed in the book. 

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ ON IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN ‘THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT’

Lucas got his wish. An entire episode of The Book of Boba Fett is devoted to the Jedi training of young Grogu. However, that training gets cut short after he’s reunited with The Mandalorianso continued development will have to be done on the fly.

Latest News

Previous articleHaley Bennett Said Peter Dinklage Drank Her Snot During ‘Cyrano’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact