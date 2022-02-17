‘Star Wars’ Creator George Lucas Had A Specific Baby Yoda Concern

The new Star Wars book, The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2, reveals that Star Wars creator George Lucas had a very specific worry about Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

Dave Filoni, an executive producer on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, has also written and directed several episodes. He revaled that Lucas, who once was pictured on the set of The Mandalorian cradling Baby Yoda, had talked about the character’s development.

“I had a talk with George at one point about the Child, and his main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training,” Filoni revealed in the book.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ ON IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN ‘THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT’