Star Trek fans laugh at the franchise’s ambiguous (and witty) Physics

It’s a ridiculous question! u/bertraja Then, she laughed with her tongue in cheek. It is impossible to have rock falling from the ceiling with sparks shooting out of the terminals. This is basic science. But that was not the end. Redditor u/seanx40 The lack of parental guidance on fatherly homeowning was a reason for the excessive pyrotechnics in “Star Trek” scenes. Then they said, “No surge protections.”

There was then u/DocFossil They came in with their headcanon. Their hypothesis was that sparks might be just special fireworks which alert you to an oil change. This is a great idea. It would be even more fun if the Enterprise stopped at an outer-space version of a state-line fireworks display stand whenever they need to replenish.

After nearly 60 years of “Star Trek,” most fans have long since accepted that the sparks and shakes — dubious though they may be — are a signature characteristic of the franchise. After all, the more plausible alternative would be shots of people sitting down while lights flash around them, and that certainly does not sound more visually compelling. Many Trekkies embrace all the unintentionally hilarious things in “Star Trek” and feel that anyone genuinely trying to make the physics of the show make sense can boldly go jump in a lake.