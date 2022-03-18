Star Of Original ‘Godzilla’Was 87

Akira Takarada, a Japanese actor, was the star of the original 1954 film. Godzillafilm, has passed away at the age 87. Toho Studios, the studio that produced the film, did not give any cause of death or announce his death.

Takarada was Hideto Ogata’s star in GodzillaHe was a sailor. His character was the liaison to the Japanese Coast Guard following the sinking of the first Godzilla-related ship. He was also there at the film’s end to watch Godzilla die from the Oxygen Destroyer.

Toho posted about his death on the official Twitter account of the film. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada. May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.”

Takarada appears in the 1956 American remake. Godzilla, King Of The MonstersRaymond Burr. He was part of the Godzilla series and appeared in Mothra vs. Godzilla 1964. In 1964, Takarada returned to Godzilla in 1992 with the updated Godzilla vs. MothraThe series ended with a final appearance by, Godzilla: Final Wars 2004

He has also been in many other monster movies including Invasion of the Astro-Monster 1965, Horror of the Deep: Ebirah in 1966. He also appeared in other kaiju films like Toho’s King Kong Escapes. .

Takarada was also a stage actor and voiceover artist. He did the Japanese dubbing for the 1967 version of Doctor Doolittle, in which he voiced Rex Harrison’s title character, and for the Disney animated features The Great Mouse Detective And Aladdin, in which he voiced the villains Ratigan and Jafar, respectively.

Takarada also spoke out for Jafar Kingdom Heartsvideogame series. He also acted as Henry, the Master Of Ceremonies at the Country Bear Theater in Tokyo Disneyland.

We do not have any information on survivors at this time. .