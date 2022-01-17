Star Of MTV’s ’16 And Pregnant’ Reality Show Was 26

MTV reported that Jordan Cashmyer, who was 26 years old, died in Maryland. In a Facebook post, her mother confirmed her death. A medical examiner, cited in multiple reports, did not give any cause.
MTV aired its 16 and PregnantSegment on Cashmyer with boyfriend Derek Taylor in 2014. After being disowned by her family for their relationship, Taylor became unemployed and Taylor lost his job. Evie was born to her.
The two broke up after the show’s filming ended, but the struggles continued. Cashmyer’s father died, and eventually Jordan Cashmyer signed over custody rights in 2015 on a temporary basis to boyfriend Derek’s mother.
“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” said mother Jessica Cashmyer, posting on her husband’s Facebook page. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are broken. It is not right for a parent to experience the loss of a child.
My family is in your thoughts and prayers as we face this terrible tragedy. We appreciate your understanding and privacy. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.”
Jordan Cashmyer was charged with drug possession in 2017. Although she was employed at a strip bar, Cashmyer had apparently been determined to get well. She celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021.
16 and PregnantIt aired for six seasons starting in 2009 on MTV. Many spin-offs were created from it, including Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Teen Mom 3, 16 and Recovering.