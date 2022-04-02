Stanford Honors Katie Meyer, Late Soccer Star with Final Four Shirts

By Tom O'Brien
In
  • Special soccer warm ups were worn by Stanford basketball players ahead of their Final Four games.
  • This gesture was in honor of Katie Meyer (Cardinal women’s soccer) who committed suicide last month.
  • Meyer’s initials were written by the players on white tape that was wrapped around their wrists.

MINNEAPOLIS — Stanford Cardinal players wore soccer warm-ups ahead of Friday’s Final Four matchup against UConn.

This unusual gesture was actually a heartfealt gesture. The team was paying tribute to Katie Meyer, a late woman’s soccer player. Suicide on campus:It was the middle of last month.

AP Photo/David Becker


The white T-shirts, which featured the Stanford soccer logo front, were quite understated. “NIKE SOCCER”The back of the card has the message printed, but Meyer’s legacy and untimely demise are well-known to those who know Meyer. Meyer’s initials were also written on white tape by players wrapped around their wrists.

Meyer was a loved member of the women’s soccer community. After helping Stanford win the national championship, Meyer was a major newsmaker in 2019. She also made several important saves in the title match.

Watch the video below to see the Cardinal players team warm ups in the special warmups.

 

