Stanford Honors Katie Meyer, Late Soccer Star with Final Four Shirts

Special soccer warm ups were worn by Stanford basketball players ahead of their Final Four games.

This gesture was in honor of Katie Meyer (Cardinal women’s soccer) who committed suicide last month.

Meyer’s initials were written by the players on white tape that was wrapped around their wrists.

MINNEAPOLIS — Stanford Cardinal players wore soccer warm-ups ahead of Friday’s Final Four matchup against UConn.

This unusual gesture was actually a heartfealt gesture. The team was paying tribute to Katie Meyer, a late woman’s soccer player. Suicide on campus:It was the middle of last month.





Stanford women’s soccer honors Katie Meyer, the late soccer star.



AP Photo/David Becker







The white T-shirts, which featured the Stanford soccer logo front, were quite understated. “NIKE SOCCER”The back of the card has the message printed, but Meyer’s legacy and untimely demise are well-known to those who know Meyer. Meyer’s initials were also written on white tape by players wrapped around their wrists.

Meyer was a loved member of the women’s soccer community. After helping Stanford win the national championship, Meyer was a major newsmaker in 2019. She also made several important saves in the title match.

Watch the video below to see the Cardinal players team warm ups in the special warmups.