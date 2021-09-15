St Mark Basilica Wins Irish Champion Stakes to Aidan O Brien and Ryan Moore!

On Day 1 of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, four runners posted for the feature. St Mark’s Basilica was declared the winner from Tarawa, Poetic Flare.

St Mark’s Basilica kept his unbeaten record throughout the season, as the Irish Champion Stakes lived up to its billing.

Ryan Moore captured the gallant Poetic Flame in Leopardstown by Aidan O’Brien’s colt, which was extremely quick.

Tarawa raced widest and chased the front two, but only managed second place.

After the race was over, the stewards called for an inquiry after the two front runners came together in the middle of the track. – and after around 25 minutes the result was confirmed.

St Mark’s Basilica, the 5-6 favorite, was winning his fourth Group 1 – adding to the Dewhurst, French 2000 Guineas and Derby plus the Coral-Eclipse.

