Spouiler For Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Ariana Madix & Lala Kent Feud To Go On?

Ariana Madix and Lala Kent’s feud continues. Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premiered on Tuesday night. The two of them are not close, as viewers know. Lala previously called Ariana a “fair-weather” friend. In last night’s episode, Ariana was not happy to hear what Lala had to say about her.

The two had words at Scheana Shay’s party. Now, Ariana is feuding with the Pump Rules co-star on social media. She hopes that Give Them Lala founder will move on from the past. Bravo fired Stassi Schröder, Kristen Doute and Max Boyens in June 2020.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 feud thrives online

It looks like Ariana Madix and Lala Kent will get into it this season. Many fans believe Lala will be the season’s villain. Ariana made it clear to her boyfriend Tom Sandoval that she’s no longer going to be the chill person out of the group. She’s going to make her feelings known to her castmates.

On Wednesday, September 28, Lala Kent shared a throwback photo of the original Pump Rules cast, which included Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. This photo was taken at SUR and featured Katie Maloney. Ariana Madix believed that the model should get over those memories. She accused her former friend of “living in the past.”

“I love you ALL but I guess I’m just confused what this post is supposed to be giving on the night of our PREMIERE,” Ariana wrote in the comments. “Are you living in the past or are you ready for the future of the show?”

“I had to,” Lala wrote the caption to her post.

Ariana was not in the photo. Brittany Cartwright, a fellow cast member, was. She spent some time in our comments section. The Fancy AF Cocktails co-author reacted to a fan who argued that Lala was “showing respect to the OGs that made the show maybe…”

Ariana Madix calls out Lala’s feud with Scheana

Also during the Season 9 premiere, Scheana Shay hashed out her feud with Lala Kent. She was also attentive to the raucous antics at her party by Lala Kent. In Lala’s Instagram post, Ariana wondered why Scheana wasn’t included in the photo. Ariana felt that Scheana was intentionally left out by Lala.

“Then where is [Scheana Shay]?” Ariana asked the fan.

Another fan told Ariana not to comment on Lala’s post. “If you don’t have anything nice to say…” They wrote. “I did say something nice,” Ariana responded, meaning the first part of her original comment to Lala, “I love you all.”





Lala has since removed the post from her timeline. She did however feature some of the cast members via her Instagram Stories. She posted a clip in which she was able to see Jax Taylor, a former cast member. Ocean Kent Emmett’s daughter was featured in the Instagram Story. She watched the original season along with Ocean.

What are your thoughts on Lala and Ariana’s feud? Do you agree with Lala that Lala should move on? Comment below to share your thoughts.