Spotify’s ‘queuing the wrong songs’ leaves users angry

Music lovers choose Spotify for its many streaming options, including one that lets you listen to your favorite tracks in any order you wish to, but the feature is apparently “queuing wrong songs”, and people aren’t happy about it.

The music streaming platform is constantly finding new ways to personalize its users’ experience. Spotify Receipt and Instasfest 2020 are two ways to customize your music listening experience.

Spotify‘s Play Queue is among its most widely-used features, allowing users to choose what they want to listen to next depending on their mood. However, it appears that some users will be experiencing a problem with the feature as of May 1, 2023.

Spotify ‘queuing wrong songs’ for some listeners

Twitter has been flooded by questions regarding Spotify’s Play Queue, which is currently glitching out for some users.

They’ve claimed that the song they queued to play next is being replaced by any random track, and they aren’t able to figure out why.

Both iPhone users and Android users are affected by this issue, even though the methods used on each platform to queue up songs is different.

The timeline of tweets that address the issue shows the feature to be glitching since a couple days.

While Spotify hasn’t addressed the issue at the time of writing this article, the glitch could likely be caused by a bug, which needs to be taken care of by the tech team.

The users are extremely annoyed

Spotify users think the option to queue songs is “broken” as they are struggling to make it work. Many have unanimously opined the app “never plays the right song” for them.

And some are dreading the feature has been removed by the app, which isn’t the case!

One tweeted: “Is Spotify broken or did they get rid of the swipe to queue songs.”

“Why is my Spotify glitching when I queue songs? It’ll queue other songs or won’t let me swipe & queue,” said another.

A third user tweeted: “I tell Spotify to queue a song and it queues a completely different song not even near it.”

“Is anyone else having bugs with Spotify when you swipe right to add songs to your queue or does apps just hate me,” tweeted another.

Spotify: How to create a queue of songs

Here’s how to queue songs on Spotify:

iOS users may also add tracks by sliding right.

You can drag the song to the desired position by dragging the hamburger icon.