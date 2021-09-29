Spotify to Adapt Chilean Podcast Thriller ‘Caso 63’ for U.S. Market

Spotify’s psychological thriller podcast “Caso 63,” originally produced out of Chile, has been a breakout hit, the company says — with adaptations in Brazil and India to be followed by a U.S. version coming later in 2021.

On the heels of its success in Spanish-speaking Latin America regions, “Caso 63” has been locally adapted in Brazil as “Paciente 63” and in India as “Virus 2062.” The series is returning for a second season later this year, along with an adaptation of the series for the U.S. Casting for the U.S. version is underway.

“Caso 63” This marks the first time that a Spotify original podcast has been translated into multiple languages, including English. It’s an example of how the audio streamer is using its resources to bring storytelling to listeners around the world, said Courtney William Holt, Spotify’s global head of podcasts and new initiatives at Spotify.

“The immense popularity of ‘Caso 63’ in Chile is a testament to the best-in-class audio storytelling that Spotify is committed to,” Holt said.

“Caso 63,” set in the year 2022, centers on psychiatrist Elisa Aldunate, who begins a series of therapy sessions with “Patient 63.” time, space and reality begin to blur as the sessions progress, playing with listeners’ minds over the course of 10 episodes. “Caso 63” Julio Rojas created the podcast and wrote it.

Each iteration of the podcast features well-known local talent such as Antonia Zegers (La Jauría) and Nestor Cantillana (Isabel) in “Caso 63”; Seu Jorge (Marighella, City of God) and Mel Lisboa (Girls from Ipanema) in Brazil’s “Paciente 63”; and Ali Fazal (Victoria and Abdul) and Richa Chadha (Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan) in India’s “Virus 2062.”

Spotify Studios’ LatAm team, led by Javier Pinol, created “a universal story that transported listeners into their own imaginations alongside the lead characters,” said Holt. “The adaptations in both Brazil and India, and soon to be the U.S., utilized local teams and talent to reimagine the story for new audiences.”

“Caso 63” No. 1 in Spotify’s top podcast charts for nearly a month in Argentina and Mexico after its Nov. 12, 2020, premiere; it also was the top-trending podcast in five countries: Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and the United States. “Paciente 63,” Brazilian adaptation, ranked No. 1 in the country’s local Trending Podcasts chart for over two weeks after its premiere in July 2021. In India, “Virus 2062,” released in early September, reached No. 1 on Spotify’s local trending chart and was in the top five on Spotify’s local Top Podcasts charts.