Spoilers – Mason uses Nikolas to blackmail Austin, Ava?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Mason Gatlin is likely to interrupt Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth), and Ava Jerome, who are both Maura West and Roger Howarth. Mason is forcing Austin back into the house. “family” and he’s been pressing Ava as well-and now he uses Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) to blackmail them?

General Hospital Spoilers – Mason Gatlin Has A Job

Mason has a job to do and he’s expecting Austin and Ava to do it – and he’s got leverage that will make them comply, especially Ava. They already knew that Mason saw them the night that Nikolas “died” but what they don’t know is that he’s alive, Mason having removed him from the tack closet. Mason was not noticed by anyone in the chaos of Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom), who had just escaped Spring Ridge with his family.

Mason is reported to have put Nikolas Nikolas life support according to General Hospital Spoilers. “family’s” Austin Austin has re-located from Pautauk. Austin had several properties in Pautauk and a successful medical practice. Apparently the “boss” who is a female, has relocated near or in Port Charles, since Mason has relocated too-the “family business” appears to be moving drugs in human drug mules.

GH Spoilers – Why Involve Ava Jerome?

Mason insists that Austin and Ava should do the job. Neither Austin nor Ava understands why Ava is even involved. Mason assures them that the truth will come out in due time, which makes Austin and Ava furious. They were having an important discussion at General Hospital when Mason barges in in the hallway, and they quickly move to Austin’s office and close the door.

General Hospital Spoilers, Austin keeps probing Mason and telling him to get to the point and explain himself and wants to know exactly what this job he’s pressuring them BOTH into is. Ava pipes up, explaining if this is some sort of mob business, she’s been out of the mob for many years-there is no more Jerome crime family.

General Hospital Spoilers – I Talk, You Listen!

Mason tells Ava that he speaks, and they all listen! Ava is in particular. Mason asks, has Ava not noticed that little statuette she planted in the back of Nikolas’ head has been missing-the one both her and Nikolas’ DNA is on? In all the confusion of that night and when Ryan and his brood darkened her door, she’d forgotten all about it!

Then Ava’s phone sounds off, and Austin’s sounds off at the same time-Mason tells them to check their phones. Ava and Austin are shocked to see front and back headshots of Nikolas on life support, showing evidence of the wound-if they don’t comply, Nikolas dies from a fresh wound!

