Spoilers for Y&R Tuesday, 18th July: Summer Discovers the Shocking Reality

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, July 18, 2023, reveal Summer learning what her husband has been up to of late.

This Summer, The Restless Young Spoilers Get an Eyeful

Summer Newman Abbott, played by Allison Lanier, knew Kyle Abbott was over their marriage but never expected how fast he’d move on.

Well, she is about to find out on Tuesday when she spies what’s been happening and learns that Kyle has been sleeping with Audra Charles

Summer must be devastated when she finds out that Lola Rosales, (Sasha Calle), is treating her. Kyle is a lunatic, she knew that. But this? This is beyond belief. Summer and Kyle are still together, but she was ready to fight in order to keep her marriage.

This was a Kyle, who has given up on his dreams and seemingly lost them in a big way. Summer will have some words with Audra and let her know there is still a ring on her finger when there isn’t one on Audra’s finger.

Christine Guns For Phyllis

Christine Blair Williams, played by Lauralee Bell, thinks that she has Phyllis Summers in her hands. She didn’t get a chance to get her for the JT Helstrom (Thad Luckinbill) kinda-sorta murder because Phyllis cut a deal, but now she is ready to turn herself in and Christine is ready.

Little does Chris know that this is just another one of Phyllis’ games and she has a few more tricks up her sleeve. Phyllis never intends to go to jail Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is being tortured by her, and she is only turning herself in to use these tricks.

Daniel Torn

Meanwhile, Phyllis’ son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) is having his own moral crisis and has a few things to say to Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom), who is back in town as Phyllis’ defense attorney. Daniel and Heather express their regrets about what happened in their relationship.

Is Daniel still sure he wants to move on so fast with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) or will Heather’s presence in Genoa City change things? We’re sure Lily would certainly want an answer for that. Watch this space. See how the story unfolds in The Young and the Restless during the weekdays.