Spoilers for Y&R: Sharon and Chance Make Sense

Spoilers from The Young and the Restless reveal that Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), has been left alone for some time. In both soap- and real-time, it has been a long since Rey Rosales’ (Jordi Vilasuso) death. It is this that Sharon and Chance Chancellor, Conner Floyd (Conner Floyd), are becoming more interesting.

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), saw the potential for chemistry among Sharon and Chance. Adam’s single status generally would put him in a position to try and reconcile with Sharon. But his unrequited love is with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and the coming arrival of their child this summer sidelines Grossman’s character.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Phyllis Summers’ Death Hoax Creates Another Opportunity

Sharon was separated from her husband. Chance lost Chance, his partner on the police force. The difference in scale was enormous. Floyd was the recast role, but he wasn’t on the show long enough for TPTB to take Vilasuso off the show.

Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), was still a little-known name when Chance was a Genoa City officer. Chance and Rey were quickly close because of their roles as the Genoa City Police Department’s faces.

Naturally, Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) supposed death would create another bonding opportunity for Chance and Sharon. They had a natural conversation about their connected feelings.

Y&R Spoilers – Adam Newman’s Focus Remains Elsewhere

Adam was convinced that Sally was his next greatest love. Adam followed his usual pattern and became a complete idiot after he did so.

Sally eventually tired of Adam’s insecure mind games and attempted to cut him off. She made a crucial decision by allowing Adam to see her one more time, during which she wasn’t fully committed to Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

Adam and Sally will be having a child this summer, which means that Adam isn’t looking back at the past. He is instead looking forward to a uncertain future. Sally’s bond with Nick is legitimate and does not include Adam at this point in the storyline. This means that Sharon-Adam’s return is not likely.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Sharon Rosales And Chance Chancellor Are Friends

Sharon and Chance remain friends at the moment. Chance still struggles with Abby Newman Abbott (Melissa Ordway), his sudden marriage breakup. She officially changed her name to Sharon when Devon Hamilton and Bryton James realized their son is more than a gene.

Chance and Sharon would be accepted by viewers as they explore romance. Their more recent shared histories created a friendship that can lend itself to more on Y&R.

