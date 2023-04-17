Spoilers for Y&R: Phyllis Kills Jeremy But Can She Return Home?

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) spoilers indicate that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has gotten in way over her head with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Jeremy decides to kill Phyllis for refusing to comply with his requests. Unfortunately for Jeremy, he doesn’t know who he is up against because Jeremy ends up being the one who is stabbed. Will Phyllis be able to return home as a hero?

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Jeremy Starks Plan Backfires

The Young and the Restless spoilers have revealed that Phyllis was a target for Jeremy because She was eager to get back home. Jeremy seems to have lost control, as he was the one that died. Phyllis was able to turn things around and stab Stark using the scissors he used to kill her.

Phyllis, however, is trying to move Stark’s body, rather than leaving him where he was and calling the police. Phyllis had only to claim that Jeremy feigned her death, and then held her hostage. Phyllis had the power to end this all. However, moving Stark’s body coupled with taking the scissors looks very suspicious.

Y&R Spoilers – Phyllis Summers Was Supposed To Leave Town

Phyllis had been pushed to leave the town by Jeremy before anyone could see her. Now that she’s moving his body, it is very difficult to say Jeremy threatened her. Phyllis has acted on impulse once again, and could end up in prison instead of Diane Jenkins. Phyllis would have been better off calling the cops.

What will Phyllis do now to justify this? If Phyllis left the dead body behind and ran, then she could have a plausible story of kidnapping. Phyllis would have been able to say that Jeremy had tried taking advantage of her, before attacking her. Phyllis would be able to say that Jeremy, and not Diane, poisoned Phyllis.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Diane Jenkins May Still Go Down

Phyllis might decide to leave the town after killing Stark. It appears that Stark was murdered with premeditation. Phyllis doesn’t have too many ways to spin this after everything she has done post defending herself from the man who was attacking her. Phyllis is a bad person.

Phyllis could be financially secure for the rest of her life if she is able to gain access Starks accounts overseas. Phyllis married Stark, so she has a legal right to the money. Phyllis will have to be resurrected to collect the money. Has Phyllis gotten into a bigger mess than she began? Phyllis, is there any chance she can return to her home and not go to jail now?

