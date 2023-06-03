Spoilers for Y&R: Is Cameron Kirsten Faith Newman’s father?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) didn’t waste any time letting his presence be known in Genoa City, and has Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) shaking in her boots. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is already implementing a strategy to keep his family safe, but Sharon’s stalker seems to have taken an interest in the couple’s teen daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Faith Newman And Cameron Kirsten Have Something In Common

Faith Newman, despite her age on the birth certificate, is actually a young adult. This character, introduced in 2003 would be 20 years of age. However, soap operas are known to add and subtract years or warp time as needed. Cameron Kirsten’s last appearance on The Young and the Restless was in what year? That’s correct, 2003.

Young and the Restless spoilers are now available. Cameron Kirsten has been hinting at wanting revenge against Sharon and Nick. Then, why not want revenge on them because they kept him apart from his child?

Cameron’s interaction with Faith in the park was definitely uncomfortable. Was there more going on? Maybe Sharon’s stalker doesn’t want to hurt Faith, maybe he just wants to meet his daughter and see what she is like.

Y&R Spoilers – Faith Newman Not Nick Newman’s Daughter?

While the timelines won’t add up perfectly for longtime The Young and the Restless fans who actually remember the Cameron Kirsten scenes from when they originally aired back in 2003, since when has that mattered on a soap opera? Y&R has no problem SORAS’ing characters or bringing them back from the fake grave.

It would actually make perfect sense if Cameron Kirsten was Faith Newman’s dad. Reylynn caster, who looks very much like Linden Ashby’s daughter, is ironic.

Nick Newman understands how dangerous Cameron Kirsten really is. Even if he knows Faith isn’t his daughter, he may still have agreed to raise Faith as his own in order to protect Faith from the violent father of Faith and to tell her about his past.

What do you think Y&R fans? Could Faith Newman actually be Cameron Kirsten’s daughter and not Nick Newman’s? Comment below and let us know your thoughts. Check back for the latest news and spoilers on The Young and the Restless.