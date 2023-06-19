Spoilers for Young and the Restless: Three Must-See Moments in Week 19 of June

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of June 19 reveal that there are three must-see moments. Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope), will grieve over her child. Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) leadership is questioned. Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd’s) efforts to rescue Faith Newman are also questioned. Faith may face further trouble.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Sally Spectra’s Baby Grief

Y&R spoilers for the week of June 19 reveal that one must-see moment features Sally. Sally, who was in excruciating pain at the time, was taken to hospital. Sally was taken to the hospital and collapsed. She had surgery immediately.

Adam Newman, played by Mark Grossman, had to decide whether he wanted to save Sally’s baby or Sally. Unfortunately, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) admitted that both couldn’t be saved. Adam chose to rescue Sally.

Sally discovers the truth about what happened after waking up. Sally does blame Adam, but it’s the grief talking. Both will need to deal with the loss of their daughter. That might bring them closer, which could explain Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) relationship being tested.

Y&R Spoilers – Victoria Newman’s Leadership

The week of the 19th, another scene that is a must-see revolves around Victoria and Nate Hastings. Even though most distrust Nate, Victoria seems like she’s up to something as well.

Nate is teasing Nick that he will win. Around the same time, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) questions Victoria’s leadership. Nate’s career will be accelerated, so it seems. Will Victor accept it if Nate takes Nick’s place at Newman Enterprises?

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Faith Newman’s Next Chapter

Faith remains in danger, according to spoilers from The Young and the Restless for the 19th of June. Sharon Rosales’ (Sharon Case’s) Cameron Kirsten may have been killed, but Faith still has explosives strapped on her. Chance is now forced to act. Stop the explosives detonating.

Fans shouldn’t worry. Chance saves Faith. However, Faith’s next chapter might be connected to her traumatic experience. Sharon said that Faith would be getting counseling to deal with the trauma. Sharon was pictured holding Faith. Faith might have some problems because of the nightmare.

Y&R Spoilers – More Must-See Moments

Traci Abbott’s (Beth Maitland), taking a drastic step to resolve a feud in the family, is another must-see moment. Will Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), or Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), react to the situation?

