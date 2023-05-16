Spoilers for Tuesday, 16 May: Sneaky sabotage, Helpful Advice and Repaying Debts

General Hospital (GH), spoilers, and the latest updates, for Tuesday, 16 May, tease useful advice, sneaky sabotage, and repayment of debts. Carly Spencer, played by Laura Wright, gives helpful advice. Haven DeHavilland, played by Morgan Freeman, commits sneaky acts of sabotage. Gladys Corbin, Bonnie Burroughs, and Selina Look, Lydia Look, discuss repaying their debts.

General Hospital Spoilers – Helpful Advice

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Carly are in Carly’s kitchen, and Carly delivers helpful advice about trying to build a relationship with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen). Carly Says First of all, Nina’s going to have to do it on Willow’s terms, meaning let Willow lead the way and not try to push her. That should make sense to Nina although Nina is impatient-understandable, but if she pushes too hard she’ll push her away.

Carly is being unusually helpful to Nina and she’s probably wondering if Nina realizes it and if she appreciates it. But it takes two to tango and it also takes two to tangle, and they’re each trying not to tangle with each other like usual!

GH Spoilers – Sneaky Sabotage

On the set of Home and Heart, Haven is committing sneaky sabotage of Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) appearance, having baby cries played in her ear bud! She’s taking unfair advantage of Sasha’s mental health and her previous breakdown to get free publicity and Sasha’s determined to beat her. Even Flora Gardens (Susan Batten) thinks Haven is being a biotch and showing herself for what she really is. Sasha is afraid, but Haven helps her overcome it. “Go ahead, Sasha, all eyes are on you!” Cody Bell, Josh Kelly’s ride to rescue is coming soon!

General Hospital Spoilers – Cards On The Table

Diane Miller, (Carolyn Hennesy), is having a meeting and she invites someone to put their cards out on the table. It’s not Robert Scorpio, (Tristan Rogers) as he is otherwise occupied butting into Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) love life. Felicia Scorpio, played by Kristina Wagner will welcome a friend back and Diane may join them at the table.

If anyone needs to lay their cards on the table, it’s Robert, seemingly torn between Diane, Anna, and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms)! Anna Cassadine or James Patrick Stuart (JPS) may give him some uninvited advice!

GH Spoilers – Repaying Debts

At the Savoy, Gladys is in trouble as again she’s gambled away all her money-admitting to Selina that she doesn’t want to gamble Sasha’s even though she did with the garage. Selina suggests another option to pay off her debt. Gladys listens anxiously, wondering if she will work for a new mob boss. Gladys almost killed herself and Brando (Johnny Wactor), after she got into trouble with Cyrus Renault. If she gets in over her head with Ms. Wu, there’s no one but herself to get herself out of it!

General Hospital Spoilers – Butt Out, Robert Scorpio!

At Anna’s house, she and Robert are getting into an argument after he had the nerve to butt into her and Valentin’s date, even drinking some of Valentin’s special Chianti! Valentin and she both held up huge red flags that read “butt out, Robert”! Robert is heading into dangerous territory as he starts telling Anna she should be putting her family first, Anna clapping back with “don’t say that”!

Valentin is still in the kitchen. The argument will continue until he returns. This time he may be less polite and understated.

GH Spoilers – Holly Sutton Returns

Holly has returned as Robert and Diane already know, and Felicia asks Holly if she’s back in Port Charles for good. She’ll make a big decision later in the week but for now the two will likely just catch up. There are a few things to catch up on, since she interrupted Diane’s and Robert’s office date.

Robert needs to make up his mind who he wants but if he can’t let go of his two past exes Diane will say goodbye. She told him that already.

Keep up to date with everything that is happening on GH. General Hospital updates, spoilers and news are posted here frequently.