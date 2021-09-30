Spoilers For ‘No One Gets Out Alive’: Grim Truth Behind The Ending

With October and Halloween on the horizon, we can expect to see more spooky films arriving on the various streaming services.

Netflix’s latest horror film, No one gets out alive, has jumped to the top of the queue.

The grim film is filled with twists and turns, which has left many fans wondering what happened to No One Gets Out Alive.

No One Gets Out Alive release date and plot

No One Gets Out Alive, based on the Adam Nevill novel of the same name, crawled its way onto Netflix on September 29th, 2021.

The film stars Cristina Rodlo as Ambar, an immigrant looking for the American Dream. She spent years caring for her dying mother in Mexico.

The coldest winter ever recorded sees Ambar arrive in Cleveland illegally. She has no money and is unable to pay for her necessities.

Ambar finds work in a garment manufacturing plant and can rent the cheapest bedroom in a near-derelict board house owned by Red. Screaming and sobbing fill the majority of the rooms.

Little does Ambar know, however, that she has unwittingly walked into a trap and she will soon be introduced to the monstrous presence lurking in the building’s basement.

Ambar is still struggling to make ends meet despite her finding work. A coworker promises her Texas ID so she can go to her interview.

Ambar asks Red to return her deposit to the room. However, he is unable to accept her request. Becker, her brutish brother, takes a liking to Ambar and forces her to stay.

Ambar’s cousin arrives to help but is quickly killed by Becker. Red then explains to Ambar that Becker has been on a murderous rampage since killing the brothers’ father and later his mother. Ambar is one of his current targets.

No One Gets Out Alive ending explained

Becker’s murderous history is only the tip of the iceberg, however, as he takes Ambar down into the building’s basement where the brothers keep a stone box that contains a monstrous creature, slightly moth-like and seemingly made up of human limbs.

Becker places Ambar onto a basement stone floor and the monster advances. Ambar starts to see her mother in pain.

Ambar sees her mother being smothered with a pillow, killing her, but somehow this deters it and it retreats to its box. Ambar is free to try for freedom.

Ambar fights Red and Becker using a bat-like tool. Red is injured, while Becker kicks Ambar in the ankle.

Becker hurls Ambar to her death by throwing her over the banister of the stairway. Becker was distracted by the attempt to free one of the girls who had been held captive in the house.

Using the moment of confusion to her advantage, Ambar bludgeons Becker to death and then turns her attention to Red, whom she takes down to the basement where he’s eaten by the creature.

Ambar can be seen moving towards the exit door. However, before she can make it out into the street, her ankle seems to snap back into place.

Ambar then stops to examine the moth in her house. It seems that she is able to control it.

Ambar then goes back inside the house to examine the moth before the film ends.

The ending’s meaning

It seems to us that the creature in the basement is able to connect with its victims and after seeing Ambar’s murderous past, it appears to choose her to act as its servant, as Becker and Red have been doing previously.

Becker and Red are dead so it appears that Ambar was chosen to be more prey for this creature. She lures her back in with a fix to her ankle.

Ambar ends the film alive but she doesn’t escape from the house, confirming the film’s title, as she’s now seemingly bound to the creature until death.

No One Gets Out Alive is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on September 29th, 2021.