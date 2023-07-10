Spoilers for GH: Did Dex have a hand in the Metro Court Pool Attacks?

General Hospital (GH), spoilers, and rumors suggest that Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer), could have participated in the Metro Court Pool assault. He wasn’t protecting Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and someone calls him to advise Sonny’s okay-but who has Dex’s number who’d have been there?

General Hospital Spoilers – Who is calling Dex Heller?

Michael Corinthos is at Willow Corinthos’s (Katelyn McMullen), who has been in isolation but is able to go home. They won’t be at the Metro Court Pool for the Fourth of July Celebration being held there, so it can’t be him making the call to Dex.

Dex with Josslyn Jackson (Eden McCoy), Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) who are talking about Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and he’s late to the picnic they’re having.

Josslyn, Sonny, and Michael have Dex’s phone number, and other than those three only Sonny’s other associates such as Frank (Frank Lyon) and Brick (Stephen A. Smith).

The only other people who could possibly have Dex’s number might be people from Pikeman Security Group-who Sonny was delivered a warning about.

Spoilers for GH: Anna Devane Received A Warning from Valentin Cassadine

Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes’) warning came from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). She told him Valentin said to trust no one but Sonny’s original contact from Pikeman, and if someone else claimed to be a new contact, not to trust them.

Valentin knew the Pikeman Group from his time as a former mercenary and was aware that they are contractors dealing in weapons. Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) concern was reciprocated when they shared a meal together just before the assault. He wondered about Dex and remarked that Sonny had more security.

Sonny informed him about the earlier sniper attacks at the warehouse in which he, Dex and the Pikeman team were meeting.

General Hospital Spoilers – Dex Heller to get new job!

Dex is given a new mission during the week of 17 July. Josslyn receives shocking news. Could it be that Dex was an enemy all along? Their relationship will be over, since he has already dealt with Sonny by then and is leaving Port Charles to take on his new mission?

Sonny is likely to be attacked by Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros), who will also be rushing to the hospital. Willow, however, will already be at home.

It sure sounds like Dex may indeed not be who he’s claimed and been there to take down Sonny all along. And that’s regardless of Michael’s plans which he called off.

Keep up to date with everything that is happening on GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.