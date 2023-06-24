Spoilers for GH: Ava Gladys and Nina cause Sonny to break down

General Hospital spoilers suggest Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) isn’t doing so well. The people in his life started to act a bit crazy. For weeks his fiancé, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) has been acting like a total basket case. Every nerve in her body seems frayed. Her daughter has just undergone a bone marrow donation that saved her life, but this should be a good thing. Nina’s health should be improving.

Why is she acting like their lives together are doomed? Why does she act like her life is doomed together? The stress is only going to pile on as Sonny’s cousin, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), comes back around snooping for information on his business. What’s more? She’s not alone. Ava Jerome’s (Maura west) actions seem to mirror those of Ava Jerome. Sonny will be lost as to what is going on with his family and why he can’t let his guard down, just once.

General Hospital Spoilers — Ava Jerome Wants A New Nanny

When Ava approaches Sonny about replacing the family nanny, Pilar Juárez (Brenda Barberena), he’ll be stunned. Pilar Juarez has worked for the family now for six years. Avery Coritnhos, (Grace Scarola), and Donna Corinthos, (Scarlett Spears), absolutely love her.

General Hospital Spoilers – Ava is going to need a darn good reason for why she thinks Pilar needs to see her way out, and it’s not going to be lost on Sonny that Pilar recently had an odd exchange with Ava — after she suspected Ava of snooping around in Sonny‘s penthouse.

Ava’s behavior will send Sonny into a frenzy, telling him to watch her closely, and not the nanny.

GH Spoilers – Tease Gladys Corbin Desires Dirt

If Gladys comes back around, Sonny probably won’t think anything of it, initially. It’s unlikely that his bumbling, naive cousin poses a danger to him or his family. Most often, she needs help with cleaning up the mess that she has made. It’s happened again, he doesn’t know.

Gladys owes $80,000 to the mob boss Selena Wu, played by Lydia Look. But she can’t tell Sonny that now, can she?

Instead of cold, hard cash, she’ll need to pay her debts with information. But the only information Gladys could possibly fork over to Selina that is of any value to her is dirt on Sonny’s business. Sonny will be watching Gladys’ odd behavior as she tries to get her hands on this information.

General Hospital Spoilers — Nina Reves Is Nervous

Just when he thought he had about enough, Nina is going to send Sonny’s anxiety through the roof. As she continues to speak of their engagement as though it may not develop into a marriage, she will avoid offering up any credible explanations for why she’s constantly on edge and speaking of doom and gloom.

Nina is likely to continue acting as if the shoe will drop at any moment, and that Sonny would abandon her if he found out. Sonny will start believing her if she does a convincing show.

With mounting pressure coming at him from all sides — and with Ava, Gladys, and Nina, all making him question reality — Sanni‘s mental health could be left in a rather fragile state. Wouldn’t that be the perfect situation for Nina to take advantage of?

Check back for the latest GH News and Spoilers. See how Don fares against the toughest and most nerve-wracking females he has ever met. Watch for more news about GH and the spoilers.