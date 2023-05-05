Spoilers for Friday, May 5, 2018: Bad News! Bad Timing. And Bad Ass Ladies!

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday, May 5 update tease the bad news, poor timing and some bad ass ladies! Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) reacts to bad news, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) warns the rescue team of bad timing, and Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) caught by some bad ass women!

General Hospital Spoilers – Bad News?

At General Hospital, Carly reacts to a phone call as Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) stands beside her-she’s shocked at the news as she exclaims, “WHAT”? The backlash from the SEC probe to the current status of Drew Cain and Liesl (Kathleen Gati), in Greenland, could all be possible. Carly’s been checking her phone, worried if Drew will make it back with Liesl in time to save Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen)-or at all.

They are in a dire situation indeed with Willow’s blood not clotting and no guarantees Drew and Liesl will make it back in time if at all. All concerned parties will be worried until the Greenland team arrives.

GH Spoilers – Willow Corinthos Makes A Request, Nina Reeves Makes A Promise

In Willow’s hospital room, she’s made a request and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will make a promise; Michael tells Nina that Willow wants to see her. Nina promises to help Willow. Willow asks Nina for something and Nina agrees. Willow may be trying to do right by her birthmother, knowing that she is not going to live for long. On the contrary, she might want Carly or her mother to either promise that they will not be around the kids anymore or make amends with them. The latter could be just as hard for Nina as the first.

General Hospital Spoilers – No Time To Die

The isolation chamber in the Greenland bunker. Holly Sutton and Anna Devane Holly (Emma Samms), Victor and Liesl are separated. Valentin Cassadine is suffering after being infected with the pathogen. Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers), who he believes to be Helena Cassadine has come to him and take him to hell. He’s relieved to see Anna looking through the window, but will he survive the effects of the pathogen?

Anna shouts at her husband through the window in the isolation chamber. She’s insistent as she shouts “this is not how you die!”

GH Spoilers – Trina Robinson Refuses To Leave Spencer Cassadine

In the Haunted Star, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) refuses to leave Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) who’s holding Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay). Spencer wants Trina to head for the seaplane with Ace, while he stays to help his grandma Laura Collins (Genie Francis) who’s down in the bunker. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) has already made it to the bunker where he saved Anna’s life from a shooter; he was adamant about them heading for the seaplane. Ace might be difficult to hold if Spencer is trying to fight an approaching goon. Trina did a great job with the nanny.

General Hospital Spoilers – Victor Cassadine Issues Threats

Victor is still holding Liesl and the pathogen container on the surface of island. He issues threats. He warns if anything happens to him, they all die, likely having in mind he’s also set a duplicate weather machine to start via a computer. Holly appears with a pistol on them, which makes Liesl laugh.

She’s not standing down and she’s not afraid of Victor. What’s he going to do, infect himself with the pathogen when Liesl hasn’t made the antidote yet?

GH Spoilers – Bad Timing

Jordan is on the phone with Jordan while Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), Portia Robinson, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Waggener), and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) are at General Hospital. She tells them that the WSB has ordered a drone attack on the island at the worst possible time. Curtis and Laura in unison are shocked and horrified, and say “WHAT”? Not only could that drone strike release a worldwide pathogen pandemic, Laura knows Victor’s got a weather machine ready to strike! Worst of all, they’re all on the island!

General Hospital Spoilers – Bad Ass Women

Victor’s still surrounded by two bad ass women, Holly and Liesl, as Holly trains a gun on him and tells him he’s failed again! But there are no friendly neighborhood henchmen with them, it’s just Victor, Holly and Liesl, and it’s two of them to one of him! Holly or Liesl will fight and they are not afraid.

What’s the next move – Victor’s got a canister, Holly’s got a gun, Liesl might have a syringe in her pocket! Can they defeat the old Cassadine together?

Keep up to date with everything that is happening on GH. General Hospital updates, spoilers and news are posted here frequently.