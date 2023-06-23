Spoilers for Friday, June 23, Shocks Surprises and Voice Offs!

General Hospital spoilers for the 23rd of June tease surprises and shocks. Tracy Quartermaine’s (Jane Elliot) shocked, Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) surprised, and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) sounds off!

General Hospital Spoilers – Excitement

Still at the Metro Court pool, Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) excited as she asks someone “who’s the client-anyone I know?” Her daughter Georgie Spinelli’s (Lily Fisher) phone was answered by Maxie and Dr. Damon Montague. Perhaps Maxie has returned, because Sasha sounds like she’s talking about Deception business.

Sasha looks forward to working and is determined to get her finances back on track. But will the doctor clear her to do so or keep her dependent, considering he’s in cahoots with Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) and Selina Wu (Lydia Look)?

GH Spoilers – Shocks

Tracy is shocked, and likely Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is too, as Gregory Chase, (Gregory Harrison) comes to Alexis’ rescue at GH. Tracy was getting a little testy with Alexis. Greg came around and blasted Tracy. “BACK THE HELL OFF!” Tracy got just a taste of Greg coming to a loved one or good friend’s rescue when he confronted her after she confronted Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). Tracy and Alexis argued about Ned Quartermaine, played by Wally Kurth. Tracy believes that he needs to be made more sensible!

General Hospital Spoilers – Martin Grey And Lucy Coe Reconnect

Martin Grey and Lucy Coe, both played by Michael E. Knight, reconnect in the restaurant as they eat dinner. She plays with his button while flirting and telling him that she owes everything to him. She may be discussing the hunt for her, when she was believed to have died.

Even though she got pretty impatient to get out in the open, therefore being busted as alive at the Nurses’ Ball, it all came out okay in the end. Now that the heat is off and Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) dead, they can reconnect freely.

GH Spoilers – Kevin Collins Delivers Bad News

At General Hospital, Olivia Quartermaine’s (Lisa LoCicero) desperate for answers as Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) tells her, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Chase delivers bad news. Kevin, of course as the senior psychiatrist at GH would be called in on Ned’s case, and he tells them he’s afraid there’s no easy way to say this. Ned’s traumatic brain injury has obviously affected his memory and his mind, and he may think he’s his former stage persona for quite a while. It will soon be the turn of his neurologist, who can examine and assess him.

General Hospital Spoilers – A Shot In The Arm

Ned could be undergoing brain scanning or neurological testing as he receives a shot. He’s upset and wants to know what the person giving him the shot is giving him. More than likely it’s contrast dye for a detailed cat scan of his brain, although it could be a sedative of some sort.

Unfortunately, there are no easy answers for the Quartermaine family, and Ned doesn’t care. He only wants to be alone with his Eddie Maine head!

GH Spoilers – Surprises

Dex is shocked when Nina Reeves tells him she and he both want the exact same thing. This has to be something to do with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and making sure he isn’t affected adversely. It will be interesting to see exactly what Nina has in mind as she’s obviously asking Dex to do something for her. But will she put Dex in the middle in an uncomfortable position, if that something upsets Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) who hates Nina?

General Hospital Spoilers – Josslyn Jacks In Agreement

Josslyn is obviously in agreement with Sonny as she tells him that’s the best she can do right now. Perhaps he’s advocating for Nina, for there to be peace between her and Josslyn, Carly and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) will play into that situation as well, although the last time Sasha tried to advocate Willow couldn’t forgive.

Soon there’ll be situations coming forth where Josslyn and Michael will need to stop fighting and stick together on the same side, over Michael’s stoppage of Sonny’s takedown. Of course, Sonny knows nothing about that other than Michael’s grudge.

GH Spoilers – Sounding Off

Meanwhile, in the Port Charles courthouse, Carly sounds off after the judge rejected Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) plea deal! Even though he didn’t give him twenty years-the max-he gave him three years and that will likely be in Pentonville. Carly’s outraged, and shouts that she’s sorry, but there’s been some kind of mistake!

Who is the judge who rejects this deal and calls it an injustice? Drew, Carly and Zeke Robinson (Gavin Houston), as well as everyone else are stunned and surprised!

