Spoilers for Friday, April 28, 2019: Unwelcome visitors, Limited Options and Sneaky Moves

General Hospital (GH), spoilers, updates, and news for Friday, 28 April, tease sneaky moves, unwanted visitors, and limited options. Jordan Ashford, played by Tanisha Harrer, questions a decision. Victor Cassadine is visited by unwelcome people and Brick (Stephen A. Smith), played as Stephen A. Smith makes a clever move.

General Hospital Spoilers – Limited Options

Port Charles Police Commissioner Jordan doesn’t like the option that’s presented to her and questions if it’s the only one. It’s probably the story of the team who went to an island near Greenland in order to capture Victor Cassadine. She didn’t like that she’d been kept out of the loop all along, and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) may be telling her Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) overruled her.

Laura, Curtis Ashford and Valentin Cassadine, both played by James Patrick Stuart, are at the secret bunker. However, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) wanted to get word to them that they’re running into a trap-and probably also overruled Jordan.

GH Spoilers – Anna Devane Gives Updates

Anna, Robert, and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) had been brainstorming in Anna’s hospital room at GH and Holly feared, from what Ethan Lovett (James Ryan) heard, it might be a trap. Anna updates the group, who are both relieved and worried, that she called in a favour, as WSB feared getting involved. The team wanted to be sure they had backup in the event that things got dangerous. Anna, of course knows Victor is a carrier. Maybe she asked for a favour from the Drug Enforcement Administration, as this pathogen was threatening the US as much as it did the entire world.

General Hospital Spoilers – Unwelcome Visitors

Curtis reminds Valentin that it's not time for anyone's personal vendetta, although any of the four of them could certainly have one, Curtis himself included as well as Laura and Drew. Curtis is there for Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Laura's there for Spencer and Ace Prince-Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Joey and Jay Clay) and Drew to retrieve Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

Valentin’s there to negotiate with Victor and help however he can, including rescuing the hostages and taking Victor down. But they have to work together as a group in order to get their loved one back safely.

GH Spoilers – Laura Collins Approves

Laura likes the idea of a new plan that the four have come up with. Trina, her grandson, and Liesl are all important because Willow Corinthos, Katelyn MacMullen, could lose Liesl. They may not know Victor’s whole plan if the backup sent by Anna isn’t there yet, but once they breach that bunker things should be very familiar-there’s a duplicate weather machine. Laura, if nobody else can figure out how to stop the weather machine, will. Even if that means throwing Victor herself into it! Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary, saved the Earth from being engulfed in carbonic ice years ago when he threw Mikkos Cassidine (John Colicos), into it.

General Hospital Spoilers – Willow Corinthos Worries

Willow worries if Michael will be charged with insider trading as well, since he's Carly's son and co-CEO of Aurora Media.

Michael is going to accuse someone who has blown the whistle. It may not be whom you expect! It’s interesting that Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine) was on her cell phone the entire time at the wedding and seemed to have known they were coming before the knock.

GH Spoilers – Diane Miller For The Defense

Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) is with Carly where she’s being questioned and pushes files back across the table at someone angrily. She says they’ll have to do a hell of a lot better than that, and will likely want the name of the anonymous whistleblower. Nina Reeves, played by Cynthia Watros, seems to be the sole whistleblower. But how could Tracy have known that SEC agents would attend the wedding without being contacted beforehand? Diane’s not the only one Carly has backing her though, someone else is calling in a favor.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Offers Assistance

Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard), after seeing the SEC agents at the marriage, has already called to try and offer assistance. He’s talking to someone about needing a favor, and it’s bound to be about Carly and Drew needing help with the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Ava Jerome’s (MauraWest) warning to Nina about the consequences of revealing Nina as the culprit was correct.

These agents were very quick to respond after Nina called Martin Grey. Could he possibly be the person who is pushing documents back to Carly as she is being interrogated?

GH Spoilers – Sneaky Moves

Elsewhere, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) must be discreet as he is still working the Pikeman deal in spite of Sonny being at Michael and Willow’s wedding. Someone has worked behind the scene to figure out who shot Sonny in the head when they checked out the warehouse even though Dex had saved his life. Brick sneaks up behind Dex and tells him he’s got him now, calling him “kid” apparently being suspicious that he was a plant all along. Sounds like Dex and Michael are both busted and Brick’s got their numbers!

