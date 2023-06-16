Spoilers for Friday, 15 June: Most Fears, Needing Assistance, and Forgiveness denied

General Hospital’s (GH) Friday 15th June spoilers tease the worst fears of Cody Bell, his need for help, and a denial of forgiveness. Olivia Quartermaine, played by Lisa LoCicero, expresses worst fears. Cody Bell, Josh Kelly, needs help. Willow Corinthos, Katelynn MacMullen, denies forgiveness.

General Hospital Spoilers – Worst Fears

Olivia shares her fears with Tracy Quartermaine and Brook Lynn Quartermaine in the ICU. They’re in front of Ned Quartermaine’s (Wally Kurth) room and Olivia is frightened and crying as she says it’s about time they bring Ned out of his twilight sleep. It looks like she’s afraid because the process is taking too long, and she’s again fearful he will never wake up.

Something apparently goes wrong or he wakes up and he’s not himself or has amnesia, because the Quartermaines are left reeling. An earlier weekly preview showed him with his eyes open so it’s another issue than him not waking up!

GH Spoilers – Needing Help

Cody remains at the stables, even after a scathing review. Tracy’s utterances, he is aware that he needs to clear himself of the charge of stealing this diamond bracelet. Brook Lynn told him she’s help him keep his job but the grand dame of hypocrisy is staying a long time-Tracy married two or three mobsters and a serial killer! Cody is concerned as to how he’s going to get out of these charges and asks someone, “You do believe me, don’t you? General Hospital spoilers reveal that he calls Sam McCall, played by Kelly Monaco.

General Hospital Spoilers – Diane Miller Comments

It could be Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) is talking to as she comments “so all’s well that ends well” even though Carly doesn’t think so. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) turning himself in isn’t all that well as far as Carly is concerned and she doesn’t agree with his decision. Besides, if the theory that the SEC wanted Carly, trying to get to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) in a back door way, they may not accept Drew’s confession. Carly is not going to turn against Sonny, regardless of what the cost may be.

GH Spoilers – Elizabeth Baldwin And Hamilton Finn Catch Up

Elizabeth Baldwin, Rebecca Herbst, and Hamilton Finn, Michael Easton, catch up in the hospital. “couldn’t, or wouldn’t?” It’s been a busy and stressful time in the hospital as Tracy has attempted to commandeer doctors and treatments for Ned. Finn has to often calm Tracy down when Finn and the others are discussing her hospital actions. He might be asking himself if the brainworms that he detected in her had any lasting effect.

General Hospital Spoilers – Alexis Davis Weighs In

Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn), weighing in, says she thinks it is a good thing! Perhaps she’s referring to the situation at the office with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) coming to pick up his baby brother. Spencer might stop by to visit his great aunt as he collects Ace Prince-Cassadine from the closed daycare.

Apparently Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) was forgiven for her massive faux pas her first day at work, which nearly gave her a nervous breakdown. She’s still working at the Invader office.

Sam McCall gives advice in GH Spoilers

Now Sam gives advice to Cody as Comet the Horse looks on, and says there are other ways-she’s going to find some way to prove Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) framed him. Someone has to have seen something with all the people backstage at the Nurses’ Ball, even though there may not be surveillance footage. Sam is certain that Gladys was behind Cody’s entrapment and had the means, motivation and opportunity to do so. She assures him she’ll get him out of this somehow.

General Hospital Spoilers – Harrison Chase Talks The Future

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) catches up with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) as Chase says something’s a long way off in the future. Michael might be asking him about his future plans with Brook Lynn, since they have finally made up and reconciled. There’s still a secret anvil waiting to drop on their reunion if Tracy has her way, however.

If Chase finds out Brook Lynn was forced to connive with Tracy, that could cause problems since Brook Lynn can’t tell him Tracy paid the civilian review board for his reinstatement! Drew might want to expose what he really knows about her!

GH Spoilers – Forgiveness Denied

Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) checks in on Willow and it sounds like she’s talking to her about Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Sasha has been hoping for Nina’s sake that Willow would let Nina make amends and be part of her and her children’s lives. But Willow’s not ready for that step, saying some things can’t be forgiven. But Willow won’t let their differences of opinion about Nina spoil her relationship with her “fake sister”!

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital updates, spoilers and news are posted here frequently.