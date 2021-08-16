Spin Movie 2021: Where to Watch Online Free?

Since its release, Spin paving a historical way in terms of world cinema as the first-ever Disney Channel film which focuses on a typical Indian-American family. By its looks, the film is breaking barriers with the way it explores the beauty of two unique cultures of the world.

Film Name Spin Release Date August 13, 2021 Cast Avantika

Meera Syal

Aryan Simhadri

Abhay Deol

Kerri Medders

Michela Luci

Agam Darshi

Anna Cathcart

Janice Kawaye

Jahbril Cook

Kyana Teresa Language English Genre Family, Comedy, Music Where to Watch Online? Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, Vidgo, SlingTV, and FuboTV

Spin: Plot

The Disney Channel original musical comedy-romance film revolves around a teenager, Rhea which Indian origin, who was able to stumble upon a true calling in life. With love in her heart and self-discovery while stepping into the depths of multicultural awakening.





Rhea lives like the rest of the Indian-American teens whose families migrated from Indian to the US. For most of her childhood, Rhea couldn’t get inspiration to make out big in society. Coming from overprotective Indian parents, Rhea’s family already has great plans for their daughter, but things took a different turn when she fell in love with a new kid in her school, Max, who aspires to become a DJ.

Spin: What made the film popular in the world?

Spin became a critic-favourite film upon its release because the maker did explore Bollywood dance and music. Furthermore, Spin comprises a modern, fresh and authentic motion picture experience to the viewers and critics alike.

Spin celebrates the utter spirit of India, the absolute slice of life which showcasing the dilemma of a young soul to experience American culture, dreams, and the way of life.

Spin: Where to stream the film?

The film is currently available for purchase and rests on AT&T TV, Vidgo, SlingTV, and FuboTV. In addition to this, viewers can also stream Spin on Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV. On Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, Spin is available for free.

If you want to watch Spin for free, then ensure that you’re a first-time subscriber on these platforms as both Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV offer a 7-day free trial.