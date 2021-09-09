Spike Lee’s Documentary Based On 9/11 Gets A Re-Edit

Spike Lee is currently editing his docuseries from NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ after some backlash. His comments to the media immediately led to criticism. The New York Times. Here’s what’s going on.

It brought the Big Apple to life in ways that few directors are capable. As it should be, Lee was deeply affected by the September 11th tragedy. Lee will mark the 20th anniversary of September 11th with a documentary.

It’s worth noting that Lee’s already made one feature film about 9/11: 25th hour with Edward Norton Philip Seymour Hoffman. It showed how people in the city lived their lives literally and metaphorically in the shadows.

It’s often ranked among the best 9/11 films ever made and is one of Lee’s best works of the new millennium. Therefore, one can expect him to bring light to a topic that he’s found complexity and brilliance in before.

Lee sat down however with the New York Times to Talk about his documentary. When asked why he spent so long on the last episode, he replied that he was interested in 9/11 conspiracy theories. His response was a big hit: “I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11…The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached.”

The phrase “jet fuel can’t melt steel beams”As one of the most popular and frequently debunked conspiracy theories about 9/11, it has become meme culture. Lee stated that he wanted to reach as many people as possible. “make up your own mind.”He said that people had always been critical of his work, but he still works.

Critics quickly pointed out that he’s gone back to touch up the final episode, presumably cutting the “truther” parts. It will be available for viewing on September 11th. The docuseries may have more in common than they think. Lee’s recent work like Da 5 Bloods Academy Award Winner BlaKkKlansman.