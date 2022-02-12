‘Spider-Man’ Best Picture Oscars Snub Riles Kevin Smith On Podcast

No Spider-Man? No Peace! At least according to director Kevin Smith, who has expressed his vehement displeasure about the Oscar snub of Spider-Man: No Way Home from the Best Picture Oscar nominees.

On his podcast FatMan Beyond Wednesday, Smith lamented the lack of recognition. Ten films were nominted for Best Picture, including Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Smith did not say which of the ten should be eliminated to make way for Spider-Man.

“I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made Spider-Man: No Way Home for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I’m sure it got, I didn’t read the nods,” he said at first, before doing a spit take when he was informed it did not.

“What the f—! They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest f—–g movie of, like, the last three years?” He said it was unfathomable, given that the Oscars ratings are dropping. “Like f—–g make a populist choice, f—, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes; let him swing in there. F—–g poor kid’s always getting crapped on and s—. Show Peter Parker some f—–g love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they now nominate for Best Picture….”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was nominated for one Oscar: Best Visual Effects.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be live at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC Sunday, March 27.