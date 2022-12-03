Spice Girl Mel B Is the Latest Star to Pile on James Corden, And She’s Very Specific about Why

Late night talk show host James Corden got called on in October for his rude behavior while dining at the New York restaurant Balthazar, engaging in a back-and-forth narrative with the restaurant’s owner after being His arrest was a violation “abusive” Behavior . Now Late Late Show host has been name-dropped again, and this time it’s a Spice Girl who’s got the tea. Mel B named Corden as one of her favorite hosts. “biggest dickhead[s]” she’d ever met, and she provided a specific explanation as to why.

The Former America’s Got Talent Judge Made an appearance on British TV’s program The Big Narstie ShowShe was interviewed about her feelings on the “biggest dickhead” she’d ever met. Mel B appeared to be okay with her bad choices, listing a few of the names she remembered. “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me.” Amazing to note that she also included Spice Girl Halliwell (she calls herself Ginger Spice) in this list. “really fucking annoying”), and in regards to the Cats actor she said (via The Wrap ):

I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting. We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.

Mel B’s issues with the late-night host — who announced that he will be leaving The Late Late Show after eight years — seem to revolve around his treatment of crew members, as she called out a handful of specific behind-the-scenes responsibilities on a production. The Spice Girl appeared on James Corden’s talk show in 2016 and 2018, so is it possible she saw some interactions that rubbed her the wrong way?

If true, this supposed “not nice” treatment of a crew does seem like it would line up with what New York restaurateur Keith McNally described, when he called James Corden “a tiny Cretin of a man” “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” The owner detailed two separate occasions — in June and October — in which the actor reportedly berated his staff, once for hair in or around his food and another time when his wife’s order was prepared wrong twice.

Although James Corden called Keith McNally to apologise, he was later quoted as He did not do any wrong . Corden was told by the restaurateur that, if he apologized to his waitstaff he would be welcome back at Balthazar for free food. That he did was just. The situation can be addressed Late Late Show He did, however, admit to his rude behavior and that he had never called anybody names.