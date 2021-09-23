Speculations on Season 3 of Manhunt? 

MANHUNT season 2 has had fans hooked with its chilling tale of Britain’s Night Stalker.

Martin Clunes played DCI Colin Sutton. The series was first broadcast in 2019. It will re-air in 2021.

Martin Clunes plays DCI Colin Sutton in ManhuntCredit: Rex

Will there be a Manhunt season 3?

Although there hasn’t been official confirmation from ITV, DCI Colin Sutton has said there are talks to bring back the hit show for a third series.

Sutton contributed to the writing of the first two seasons.

They are based on notes he made in past criminal cases.

Sutton spoke to the press and said that he wasn’t sure whether he should return for another case after the first one.

Manhunt is based on the real-life memoirs of DCI Colin Sutton (seen here) Credit: Handout

“But Ed and I are thinking about it and we’re talking about maybe doing a third. I have to say it’s a possibility!”

The former detective is now retired and living in Suffolk after successfully leading 30 murder investigations for three different police forces throughout his career, but acted as a consultant on both series.

“I think there might be,” When asked if he knew of any more cases that would make good television, he replied that a lot.

Sutton explained that Ed and he have been searching through his entire career looking for cases that might form the basis for a third series.

We’ll be the first to hear about season 3 as soon ITV confirms it.

What happened in Manhunt 2?

Manhunt II: The Night Stalker – which concludes tonight (September 23, 2021) – tells the real-life story of the pursuit of a notorious burglar and rapist in South East London.

Delroy Grant’s crimes took place over 17 years – he has eventually captured thanks to Sutton who was brought into the investigation at a late stage.

Between October 1992 and May 2008, Grant committed a series of sexual assault and burglary offenses.

He preyed on elderly women who lived alone, often attacking them in their beds at night.

What happened in Manhunt series 1?

The first series of Manhunt focused on Sutton’s fight to capture serial killer, Levi Bellfield.

Season 1 told the real-life story of the murder of French National, Amelie Delagrange, on Twickenham Green in August 2004.

Her case was eventually linked by Sutton to the murders of Marsha McDonnell in 2003 and the abduction and murder of Milly Dowler as she traveled home from school in 2002.

How do I watch Manhunt?

Tonight, September 23, 2021, at 9 pm on ITV, the final episode in Manhunt season 2 will air.