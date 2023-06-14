Spain holiday warning – here’s how your swimwear could land you with a £250 fine

BRITS heading to Spain have been warned their swimwear could land them a hefty fine.

One man who runs stag and hen dos in Benidorm has shared a number of tips on how to avoid being stung with a penalty on holiday.

2 Swimwear could land you a fine in Benidorm Credit: Alamy

2 Stag do organiser Frank shared tips with Brits heading to the sunny resort Credit: frankthestagman

He warned swimmers to cover up once they leave the beach or face a £250 fine.

Speaking on his TikTok page from Spain, Frank said: “When leaving the beach and hitting the streets please cover up.

“Men must put their shirts on, ladies cover up your bikinis or you could be fined €300 (£256).

“I know you’re getting off the beach, you’re in your beach wear, you can be fined up to €300.”

Frank also warned of a number of other ways tourists could end up paying out.

He added: “Entering the beach between midnight and 7am you can get yourself a fine of €750 to €1,200.

“Sleeping or camping on the beach, you can get a fine of €1,200.

“Placing a parasol and towel to reserve a space – you can get yourself a €150 fine.

“Swimming when the red flag is flying you can get yourself a €1,000 fine, or maybe end up dead.

“Urinating in the sea, you can get a fine of €150 – but I’m not sure how they’re going to catch you.”

Frank said using soap and shampoo at the beach also comes with a fine of up to €650 (£555) while fishing can land you a penalty of €750 (£640).

And building a sandcastle on Benidorm’s beaches could cost you up to £130.

He added: “Drinking alcohol on the beach has a fine of €750. Do not use beach vendors, they are all illegal.

“Smoking on the beach has a fine of up to €2,000.

“And no fires or BBQs are permitted.”

It comes after Brits were warned driving topless could see them slapped with a fine.

Majorca Daily Bulletinreported that while being shirtless isn’t illegal, Spanish law bans anything that impacts safe driving.

That is said to include wearing “inappropriate” clothes and could see holidaymakers slapped with the £170 bill.

Meanwhile, Brits were warned they face hefty fines for partying in top holiday destinations.

Clubbers could be hit with a £25,000 penalty if they attend illegal parties. The measures come as officials in Majorca and Ibiza crack down on booze-fuelled chaos and drunken behaviour.