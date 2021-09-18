SpaceX astronauts plays ukulele in orbit as some mind-boggling pictures drop down to Earth

The all-civilian crew broadcast a live-stream as they flew at about 17,500 miles per hour over Europe

The all-civilian crew aboard Elon Musk’s rocket ship broadcast a live-stream as they neared the end of their spaceflight.

The SpaceX capsule flew at approximately 17,500 miles an hour over Europe as one member of the four person Inspiration4 team played a few chords with a ukulele.

The Earth is orbited by the team at a height of 363.3 miles. This is higher than the International Space Station. It’s also the highest altitude that humans have reached in many years.

“We’re really proud to share this experience with everyone. We know how fortunate we are to be here,” Commander Jared Isaacman explained to viewers.

The crew also shared their zero-gravity experiences as well as a glimpse of the views of Earth through the capsule’s wide observation dome.

One billionaire e-commerce executive paid Musk an undisclosed fee for the flight. Time magazine reports that the cost was around 200 million.