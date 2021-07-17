Space Jam: A New Legacy is Out! Watch Online For Free

The first installment of Space Jam was released 25 years ago. The film featured Michael Jordan as the lead, and the original film became a fan and a cult classic. Fast forward to 25 years; the sequel features the new king of basketball, LeBron James, who is transported to the wacky realm of the Looney Tunes.

Space Jam: A New Legacy: Release Date

Space Jam: A New Legacy has already been released in theatres across the US on the 16th of July, 2021. Additionally, the makers of Space Jam: A New Legacy have also released the film in several countries, including the UK.

Like Warner Bros., Space Jam makes the film: A New Legacy has also been released on HBO Max. The streaming giant will be featuring Space Jam: A New Legacy for 30 days; however, the service doesn’t allow streaming in other countries. In the regions where there isn’t the presence of HBO Max, the film will be confined only to cinema houses.

Space Jam: A New Legacy: Plot

LeBron features the role of a fictional basketball player. However, a rogue Artificial Intelligence kidnaps Dom, LeBron’s young son, and traps the young lad in the digital world. It is up to LeBron to assemble an unconventional basketball team and free his son from the digital realm.

Space Jam: A New Legacy: How can you stream the film from home?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available for streaming on HBO Max in the countries where the platform is already operational. As the film’s distribution rights are with Warner Bros., Space Jam: A New Legacy is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, or any other significant streaming service.

If you want to watch Space Jam 2, then you have to choose between two price tiers that the streaming platform offers. As there isn’t a precedence for a free trial, you can subscribe to Hulu’s 30-day free trial, where you’ll receive a 7-day free streaming avenue with HBO Max.