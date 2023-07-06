Spa clients urged to take immediate action after a sudden HIV diagnosis reported following the ‘vampire’ facial

A client diagnosed with HIV after a visit to a spa has received an urgent message.

New Mexico Department of Health released a press release on Wednesday, urging previous customers to be tested for various viruses and diseases.

The VIP Spa, Albuquerque is testing its former customers. DOH.

Warning comes as a result of DOH Infectious Disease Bureau receiving notice of newly diagnosed HIV. The only time the person self-reported a possible HIV exposure was in Albuquerque, at the VIP Spa.

The DOH learned that there were additional HIV cases since the new case reported, some of which had a connection with the VIP Spa.

The officials said customers receiving the Botox or vampire facial should also be tested for HIV and Hepatitis B.

After a 2018 health inspection, it was found out that the spa may have been spreading potentially blood-borne illnesses to their clients.

In 2018, when the first investigation was launched, more than 100 clients who had previously been contacted were tested.

DOH said that since then the owner of this spa has admitted to five counts of practicing without a licensed.

“It’s very important that we spread the word and remind people who received any kind of injection-related services provided at the VIP Spa to come in for free and confidential testing,” Dr. Laura Parajon, deputy secretary for DOH, said in a statement.

South Valley Public Health offers free screenings at DOH.

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) is used in vampire facials to combat hair loss. It has also been tested for treating sports injuries.

In order to perform a facial, you must go through a 3-step procedure. This involves drawing blood out of your arm and putting it in a machine which separates the platelets. The platelets are then injected back into you.

Although some dermatologists use vampire facials to give patients younger-looking skin, the American Academy of Dermatology Association You can also read about the importance of this in our article It is not proven that this treatment works.

AADA states that patients who have acne scarring are less visible and their skin is more radiant.

According to AADA, facials should not be used by those with Hepatitis, HIV, AIDS, cancers of the skin or blood, as well as diseases that need blood thinners.