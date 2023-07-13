SOUTHWEST Airlines is a popular airline in America due to their generous luggage policy.

Southwest Flights: How Early Can You Book?

2 Southwest Airlines has over 120 destinations. Credit: Getty

Southwest releases flights when?

Many travelers choose to schedule their flights well in advance, while some prefer booking them last-minute.

Southwest releases its flight schedule in shorter timeframes than most airlines.

Southwest typically releases flight schedules between six and eight months before departure, says Upgrade Points.

Booking flights in advance is strongly recommended because the prices can increase rapidly as you approach your travel dates.

What is the best way to book my Southwest flight?

Southwest Airlines flies over 120 domestic destinations and also has international flights to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The website of the airline or its mobile application makes it easy to book a low-cost flight.

Southwest Airlines, however, is the only domestic carrier in the US to not accept bookings through third-party travel websites and apps.

How does Southwest Airlines handle baggage?

Southwest Airlines allows passengers to bring one bag with them and their personal belongings. Southwest Airlines’ checked-bag policy is what sets it apart.

Southwest allows passengers to bring two checked-backs for free on flights, provided they can meet the criteria.

2 Southwest offers two complimentary checked bags for each traveler Credit: Getty

These include:

The maximum weight of a bag is 50 pounds

The bag must measure 62 inches (length, width and height).

Flyers will be charged $75 for each additional bag. This is the same fee as oversize and overweight baggage.

The cost of a bag that is both oversize and overweight will be $150.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan stated: USA Today He will succeed Gary Kelly, the former CEO.

The spokesman added: “There will also be no change of ticket fees.”

Kelly has resigned from his CEO role but left the position to a successor who shares Kelly’s values.

Kelly said to the outlet, “It’s a beautiful thing that Bob and I share the same values and are aligned in our appreciation of Southwest, our commitment to the culture, and our attitude toward providing excellent customer service.” You will not be charged for bags.