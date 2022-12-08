SOUTHWEST Airlines has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. It is well-known as being the most low-cost airline in the world.
This popular airline gives passengers the opportunity to carry two bags free of charge, making many wonder from where they flew.
Southwest Airlines flies to these places.
The United States has over 19,000 airports. Southwest doesn’t fly from all these airports.
These are the cities Southwest flys out of:
Alabama
These are the cities in Southwest Alabama:
Arizona
These are the cities in Arizona, Southwest.
Arkansas
These are the cities of Arkansas in Southwest:
California
These are the cities in Southwest California:
Colorado
Southwest’s Colorado cities include:
- Colorado Springs
- Denver
- Montrose
- Steamboat Springs
Connecticut
The following cities are located in Southwest Connecticut:
Florida
The following cities are located in Southwest Florida
- Destin/ Fort Walton Beach
- Fort Lauderdale
- Fort Myers
- Jacksonville
- Miami
- Orlando
- Panama City Beach
- Pensacola
- Sarasota/ Bradenton
- Tampa
- West Palm Beach
Georgia
These are the cities in Southwest Georgia:
Hawaii
The following cities are located in Southwest Hawaii:
- Hilo
- Honolulu
- Kahului
- Kona
- Lihue
Idaho
These are the cities in Idaho that make up Southwest.
Illinois
Southwest’s Illinois cities include:
Indiana
These are the cities in Indiana, Southwest.
Iowa
These are the cities in Southwest Iowa
Kansas
These are the cities in Southwest Kansas
Kentucky
These are the cities in Southwest Kentucky:
Louisiana
The following cities are located in Southwest Louisiana
Maine
These are the cities in Southwest Maine
Maryland
The following cities are located in Southwest Maryland:
Massachusetts
These are the cities in Southwest Massachusetts:
Michigan
These are the cities in Southwest Michigan
Minnesota
These are the cities in Southwest Minnesota
Mississippi
These are the cities in Southwest Mississippi:
Missouri
These are the cities in Southwest Missouri
Montana
The following cities are located in Montana, Southwest:
Nebraska
Southwest’s Nebraska cities include:
Nevada
Southwest’s Nevada cities include:
New Hampshire
The New Hampshire city of Southwest includes:
New Mexico
These are the New Mexico Cities in Southwest:
New York
New York’s cities for Southwest include:
- Albany
- Buffalo/Niagara
- Long Island/Islip
- New York (LaGuardia).
- Rochester
- Syracuse
North Carolina
The following cities are located in Southwest North Carolina
- Charlotte
- Raleigh/ Durham
Ohio
These are the cities in Southwest Ohio:
Oklahoma
These are the cities in Southwest Oklahoma
Oregon
The following cities are located in Oregon’s Southwest:
Pennsylvania
The following cities are located in Southwest Pennsylvania:
Rhode Island
The following cities are located in Southwest Rhode Island:
South Carolina
These are the cities in Southwest South Carolina:
- Charleston
- Greenville/Spartanburg
- Myrtle Beach
Tennessee
These are the cities in Southwest Tennessee:
Texas
The following cities are located in Southwest Texas:
- Amarillo
- Austin
- Corpus Christi
- Dallas
- El Paso
- Harlingen
- Houston
- Lubbock
- Midland/Odessa
- San Antonio
Utah
The following cities are located in Utah, Southwest:
Virginia
These are the cities in Southwest Virginia
Washington
The following cities are located in Southwest Washington:
- Bellingham
- Seattle / Tacoma
- Spokane
Washington DC
These are the Washington DC airports of Southwest Airlines:
Wisconsin
These are the cities of Southwest Wisconsin:
Is Southwest allowed to fly internationally?
Southwest offers international flights in addition to domestic flight.
The following international cities are located in Southwest:
- Aruba
- Belize City
- Cancun, Mexico
- Cozumel, Mexico
- Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands)
- Havana, Cuba
- Liberia, Costa Rica
- Los Cabos, Mexico
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Nassau, Bahamas
- Ontario, Canada
- Providenciales and Turks and Caicos
- Puerto Valarta, Mexico
- Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)
Find out more about Southwest Airlines routes