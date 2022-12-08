Southwest Airlines flies to these places.

SOUTHWEST Airlines has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. It is well-known as being the most low-cost airline in the world.

This popular airline gives passengers the opportunity to carry two bags free of charge, making many wonder from where they flew.

Southwest Airlines flies out of several cities across the United States

Southwest Airlines has flights out of many cities in the United States.Credit: Getty

The United States has over 19,000 airports. Southwest doesn’t fly from all these airports.

These are the cities Southwest flys out of:

Alabama

These are the cities in Southwest Alabama:

Arizona

These are the cities in Arizona, Southwest.

Arkansas

These are the cities of Arkansas in Southwest:

California

These are the cities in Southwest California:

Colorado

Southwest’s Colorado cities include:

  • Colorado Springs
  • Denver
  • Montrose
  • Steamboat Springs

Connecticut

The following cities are located in Southwest Connecticut:

Florida

The following cities are located in Southwest Florida

  • Destin/ Fort Walton Beach
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Fort Myers
  • Jacksonville
  • Miami
  • Orlando
  • Panama City Beach
  • Pensacola
  • Sarasota/ Bradenton
  • Tampa
  • West Palm Beach

Georgia

These are the cities in Southwest Georgia:

Hawaii

The following cities are located in Southwest Hawaii:

  • Hilo
  • Honolulu
  • Kahului
  • Kona
  • Lihue

Idaho

These are the cities in Idaho that make up Southwest.

Illinois

Southwest’s Illinois cities include:

Indiana

These are the cities in Indiana, Southwest.

Iowa

These are the cities in Southwest Iowa

Kansas

These are the cities in Southwest Kansas

Kentucky

These are the cities in Southwest Kentucky:

Louisiana

The following cities are located in Southwest Louisiana

Maine

These are the cities in Southwest Maine

Maryland

The following cities are located in Southwest Maryland:

Massachusetts

These are the cities in Southwest Massachusetts:

Michigan

These are the cities in Southwest Michigan

Minnesota

These are the cities in Southwest Minnesota

Mississippi

These are the cities in Southwest Mississippi:

Missouri

These are the cities in Southwest Missouri

Montana

The following cities are located in Montana, Southwest:

Nebraska

Southwest’s Nebraska cities include:

Nevada

Southwest’s Nevada cities include:

New Hampshire

The New Hampshire city of Southwest includes:

New Mexico

These are the New Mexico Cities in Southwest:

New York

New York’s cities for Southwest include:

  • Albany
  • Buffalo/Niagara
  • Long Island/Islip
  • New York (LaGuardia).
  • Rochester
  • Syracuse

North Carolina

The following cities are located in Southwest North Carolina

  • Charlotte
  • Raleigh/ Durham

Ohio

These are the cities in Southwest Ohio:

Oklahoma

These are the cities in Southwest Oklahoma

Oregon

The following cities are located in Oregon’s Southwest:

Pennsylvania

The following cities are located in Southwest Pennsylvania:

Rhode Island

The following cities are located in Southwest Rhode Island:

South Carolina

These are the cities in Southwest South Carolina:

  • Charleston
  • Greenville/Spartanburg
  • Myrtle Beach
Southwest Airlines is based out of Dallas, Texas

Dallas is the home of Southwest Airlines.Credit: AFP, licensors

Tennessee

These are the cities in Southwest Tennessee:

Texas

The following cities are located in Southwest Texas:

  • Amarillo
  • Austin
  • Corpus Christi
  • Dallas
  • El Paso
  • Harlingen
  • Houston
  • Lubbock
  • Midland/Odessa
  • San Antonio

Utah

The following cities are located in Utah, Southwest:

Virginia

These are the cities in Southwest Virginia

Washington

The following cities are located in Southwest Washington:

  • Bellingham
  • Seattle / Tacoma
  • Spokane

Washington DC

These are the Washington DC airports of Southwest Airlines:

Wisconsin

These are the cities of Southwest Wisconsin:

Is Southwest allowed to fly internationally?

Southwest offers international flights in addition to domestic flight.

The following international cities are located in Southwest:

  • Aruba
  • Belize City
  • Cancun, Mexico
  • Cozumel, Mexico
  • Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands)
  • Havana, Cuba
  • Liberia, Costa Rica
  • Los Cabos, Mexico
  • Montego Bay, Jamaica
  • Nassau, Bahamas
  • Ontario, Canada
  • Providenciales and Turks and Caicos
  • Puerto Valarta, Mexico
  • Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)
Find out more about Southwest Airlines routes Click here.

