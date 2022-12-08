SOUTHWEST Airlines has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. It is well-known as being the most low-cost airline in the world.

This popular airline gives passengers the opportunity to carry two bags free of charge, making many wonder from where they flew.

Southwest Airlines has flights out of many cities in the United States.

Southwest Airlines flies to these places.

The United States has over 19,000 airports. Southwest doesn’t fly from all these airports.

These are the cities Southwest flys out of:

Alabama

These are the cities in Southwest Alabama:

Arizona

These are the cities in Arizona, Southwest.

Arkansas

These are the cities of Arkansas in Southwest:

California

These are the cities in Southwest California:

Colorado

Southwest’s Colorado cities include:

Colorado Springs

Denver

Montrose

Steamboat Springs

Connecticut

The following cities are located in Southwest Connecticut:

Florida

The following cities are located in Southwest Florida

Destin/ Fort Walton Beach

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Myers

Jacksonville

Miami

Orlando

Panama City Beach

Pensacola

Sarasota/ Bradenton

Tampa

West Palm Beach

Georgia

These are the cities in Southwest Georgia:

Hawaii

The following cities are located in Southwest Hawaii:

Hilo

Honolulu

Kahului

Kona

Lihue

Idaho

These are the cities in Idaho that make up Southwest.

Illinois

Southwest’s Illinois cities include:

Indiana

These are the cities in Indiana, Southwest.

Iowa

These are the cities in Southwest Iowa

Kansas

These are the cities in Southwest Kansas

Kentucky

These are the cities in Southwest Kentucky:

Louisiana

The following cities are located in Southwest Louisiana

Maine

These are the cities in Southwest Maine

Maryland

The following cities are located in Southwest Maryland:

Massachusetts

These are the cities in Southwest Massachusetts:

Michigan

These are the cities in Southwest Michigan

Minnesota

These are the cities in Southwest Minnesota

Mississippi

These are the cities in Southwest Mississippi:

Missouri

These are the cities in Southwest Missouri

Montana

The following cities are located in Montana, Southwest:

Nebraska

Southwest’s Nebraska cities include:

Nevada

Southwest’s Nevada cities include:

New Hampshire

The New Hampshire city of Southwest includes:

New Mexico

These are the New Mexico Cities in Southwest:

New York

New York’s cities for Southwest include:

Albany

Buffalo/Niagara

Long Island/Islip

New York (LaGuardia).

Rochester

Syracuse

North Carolina

The following cities are located in Southwest North Carolina

Charlotte

Raleigh/ Durham

Ohio

These are the cities in Southwest Ohio:

Oklahoma

These are the cities in Southwest Oklahoma

Oregon

The following cities are located in Oregon’s Southwest:

Pennsylvania

The following cities are located in Southwest Pennsylvania:

Rhode Island

The following cities are located in Southwest Rhode Island:

South Carolina

These are the cities in Southwest South Carolina:

Charleston

Greenville/Spartanburg

Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

Tennessee

These are the cities in Southwest Tennessee:

Texas

The following cities are located in Southwest Texas:

Amarillo

Austin

Corpus Christi

Dallas

El Paso

Harlingen

Houston

Lubbock

Midland/Odessa

San Antonio

Utah

The following cities are located in Utah, Southwest:

Virginia

These are the cities in Southwest Virginia

Washington

The following cities are located in Southwest Washington:

Bellingham

Seattle / Tacoma

Spokane

Washington DC

These are the Washington DC airports of Southwest Airlines:

Wisconsin

These are the cities of Southwest Wisconsin:

Is Southwest allowed to fly internationally?

Southwest offers international flights in addition to domestic flight.

The following international cities are located in Southwest:

Aruba

Belize City

Cancun, Mexico

Cozumel, Mexico

Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands)

Havana, Cuba

Liberia, Costa Rica

Los Cabos, Mexico

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Nassau, Bahamas

Ontario, Canada

Providenciales and Turks and Caicos

Puerto Valarta, Mexico

Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)

