Southern Charm New Orleans Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

By Brandon Pitt
As you’ve likely gathered by now, when it comes to Season 3 of “Southern Charm New Orleans,” it’s not very easy to make any predictions given that it hasn’t been greenlit yet, and we have no idea who is in the cast.

What storylines could we expect to see in the new season if the cast of last season’s season returns? Reagan Charleston’s continued journey to motherhood would be a major plot point. Reagan Thomas and Reece Thomas were blessed with their second child on August 24th, a boy named Rexford Vance Thomas. They announced the birth via Instagram. “We are head over heels in love with our big, beautiful baby boy Rex,” The proud parents shared their joy via Instagram. “Thank you for all of the warm wishes, from the bottoms of our hearts.”

As for other series stars like Tamica Lee and Jon Moody, not too much has changed. Tamica is still hard at work as a local news anchor, and Jon is still painting and posting lots of shirtless pics. We can expect more from the cast if Season 3 is approved.

