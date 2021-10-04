Southern California Beaches Off-Limits In Large Swath From Oil Spill

As regional temperatures soar near 100 degrees, officials have closed off a large swath of Southern California’s famous beaches, as an oil spill slowly leaks into surrounding waters and some land.

A pipeline leak is believed to be the cause of an oil spill, The Los Angeles Times reported. The leak was first noticed on Saturday, and now extends for 13 miles in the ocean off the coast of the wealthy communities of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.

Swimming is obviously off-limits in the affected areas, and beaches are closed in many locations.

The leak came from a pipeline owned by Beta Offshore, a Southern California oil producer. They first noticed the problem around noon on Saturday and shut down the pipeline soon after. Crews also used pressurized equipment to retrieve oil, KABC reported.

TheCoast Guard and California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife are among the responders working on the situation.