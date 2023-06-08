South Park’s Blame Canada song goes viral amid wildfires affecting US air quality

Recently, users on Twitter have been sharing a hilariously old song Blame Canada that was featured in a South Park early episode. This is happening amid an air-quality issue caused by ash from blazes burning across Canada.

Internet users are always sharing funny memes or audio clips that have been around for a long time, whenever they seem to be relevant.

A song featured in a South Park film from years ago has had the same effect. It is called Blame Canada and has almost been made into a meme.

After internet users posted their funny take on how the air is getting worse in certain parts of America, the song became popular again. All of it began with a Canadian wildfire.

Twitter trends: “Blame Canada song” from South Park

Users of Twitter began to share the South Park Blame Canada song, leaving some tickled while others were slightly confused.

The song Blame Canada was written by Trey Parker and Marc Shaiman for the uninitiated. It was featured in the first 1999 South Park movie entitled South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

South Park’s parents and the fictional Mothers Against Canada organization members sing the song during a gathering.

It features lyrics like – “Times have changed, our kids are getting worse/ They won’t obey their parents, they just want to fart and curse!”

“Should we blame the government?”/ “Or blame society?”/ “Or should we blame the images on TV?”

Then the speaker named Sheila goes – “No! Blame Canada” and soon the room breaks into a chorus singing “Blame Canada.”

Twitter reactions to the Blame Canada song becoming viral

“forgot I had my Spotify linked to my Bereal account until it was too late now everyone saw me listening to Blame Canada from South Park,” one user said.

“I woke up singing “Blame Canada” from the South Park movie. Why?” another user wrote.

“The smoke in the air reminds me of a song,” another user said before sharing the South Park track.

“Perfect opportunity to post this here,” a fourth user said sharing the song.

Canada is currently experiencing more than 400 fires.

Today, millions of US residents have to endure poor air due to the wildfires that are spreading across Canada.

NBC News Notes Wildfire smoke alerts and ozone have affected 98.6 million residents in 18 states, from South Carolina to New Hampshire.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre, according to this outlet has confirmed that there are more than 400 forest fires raging in Canada.

More than 150 fires were burning in Quebec yesterday (6th June). Around 110 are deemed out of hand.