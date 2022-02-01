‘South Park’ Season 25 Promo and First-Look Photos

Comedy Central has released a promo and first look photos today. South Park‘s Season 25 return on February 2 at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

The first episode of the season’s new season is titled “Pajama Day,”After the children fail to respect their teacher, the PC Principal removes Pajama Day privileges from the entire 4th-grade class. Cartman is distraught and the kids aren’t going to stand for it, but PC Principal refuses to back down.

While two South Park specials, titled The Pandemic Special and South ParQ Vaccination Special, have aired over the course of the last two years, the long-running animated comedy series’ new season is its first since 2019.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone co-created the show. The series follows the misadventures in four irreverent high school students in South Park (Colorado), where they live. The first season premiered on August 13, 1997. The show has won five Emmys, a Peabody Award and many other awards over the years. The series features Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Vernon Chatman and Vernon Chatman. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, Frank C. Agnone II executive producers, Christopher Brion serves as the Creative Director at South Park Digital Studios.

Parker and Stone’s deal with MTV Entertainment Studios will see the show run on Comedy Central through the 2027 calendar year. The series extension was not the only benefit of the deal. Paramount+ also received 14 South Park original streaming events, including South Park Post Covid and South Park Post Covid: The Return of Covid.

New episodes of South Park will be available for streaming post-airing on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App. Look at the promo for Season 25. Also, check out the photos from the first look below.